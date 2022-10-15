Strictly's Anton du Beke's twins take after dad with their new hobby - details The professional dancer adores being a father

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton du Beke has opened up about his home life with his five-year-old twins, George and Henrietta, who he shares with his wife Hannah.

Speaking on the Monday Mile podcast with Aimee Fuller as they played a round of golf, the 56-year-old professional dancer revealed his children's favourite songs and hobbies, plus how the little ones rule the roost when it comes to taking charge of remote controls!

On fatherhood, Anton said: "Oh I love it, it's my favourite thing in the world."

When asked if his children will be golfers or dancers or both, he explained: "They're going to be everything. They've started skiing which is lovely. We were just talking about that before I left home this morning, going skiing next February.

"They do everything. George is playing a bit of football now, Henrietta's playing a bit of football. They do rugby on a Sunday morning. All sports really – tennis camps and gym camps, and all sorts of things. I think you should do at that age, you should everything. I did."

Anton is nominated for Talent Show Judge at the 2022 National Television Awards and told Aimee which songs will be played in his house should he win his category.

"Probably the Sailor Shanti by Weatherman because my son loves that. He's obsessed with it at the moment," revealed Anton.

"Or Toxic by Britney – he was into that the other day. The other one my daughter is into... what's that song by Backstreet Boys? I can't remember the name of it."

Anton teaches his children golf

he added: "When you have five-year-old children, you don't control remote controls, listening devices, anything that has music – you basically have no control of anything so you go with the flow."

Anton met Hannah at Wentworth Golf Club in 2012 and they wed in 2017 shortly after welcoming their children. The couple had tried for a baby for a while before conceiving with IVF treatment.

Anton and his wife Hannah

During an interview with The Independent, Anton said of his marriage proposal to Hannah: "I sort of sprung it on her. I don't know why, I just had this urge. It was our fifth year of being together, and it felt like the moment. Together for five years, we're getting married."

