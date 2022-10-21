Meet James Corden's family: TV star's wife, children and royal friends

The Late Late Show host James Corden, who shot to fame in the UK playing Smithy in the hit show Gavin and Stacey, has been in the news recently regarding a restaurant drama in NYC.

MORE: James Corden breaks his silence on NYC restaurant drama

The father-of-three was banned from the restaurant Balthazar for allegedly being abusive to waiters, and has since defended himself over the incident. James was dining with his wife at the time. Away from the spotlight, James, 44, is a family man and a devoted dad to his three children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The cast of Friends do Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Find out more about his home life in America below…

Where does James Corden live?

James and his family live in the exclusive LA suburb of Brentwood, where they own a five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home, bought for £7.5million in 2017 from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan.

James' stunning home

The property is located on a vast 20,000-square-foot estate complete with a swimming pool and spa, plus a fire pit and barbeque area.

MORE: James Corden's first TV role after Late Late Show exit revealed

LOOK: INSIDE JAMES CORDEN'S £7.5M MANSION

Who is James Corden's wife?

James is married to TV producer Julia Carey. They first met in 2009 at a Save the Children charity event, after being introduced by James' then-housemate, actor Dominic Cooper.

James and his wife Julia

Speaking to People, James recalled of the evening: "I said, ‘I’m really enjoying this sort of thing — like, cooking dinner, falling asleep, not really drinking.' And he [Dominic] said, 'Come on, let’s go, it’ll be fun.' Thank God he persuaded me."

"I said, 'Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world.' She said, 'Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.' And I said, 'I've never said it before in my life.' That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she."

The couple married in 2012 at Babington House in Somerset, England.

Who are James Corden's children?

James and Julia have three children together: Max, 11, Carey, eight, and Charlotte, four.

James and his oldest child Max

The star recently opened up about his children's future in a very rare interview with The Los Angeles Times, admitting that he expects his kids will want to enter showbiz, and how he is reluctant to let them be child stars.

He explained: "I do feel like there is a strong chance that certainly one of our children will want to seek a life in performing arts. But I don't know that we need to kick that off now. I see little evidence that being thrust onto television as a minor is necessarily good for your perspective."

The actor previously spoke of lockdown life with his family on The Ellen Show.

He explained: "Anytime I find myself, or me and my wife and in particular our kids, thinking, 'Oh man this is tough' you just go, 'Well, right around the corner, there's going to be a glorious moment, and I have no idea how long away it is but it'll be spectacular.'"

Who are James Corden's royal friends?

James and Julia are known to spend time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live nearby in California's Montecito neighbourhood.

James and Julia were guests at Prince Harry's wedding

Speaking in an interview in The Sun, Corden was asked if he had been to the couple’s home, to which he replied: “I have. It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely.”

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's close circle of friends in California revealed

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.