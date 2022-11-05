10 gorgeous photographs of radiant royal mums with their newborns Stunning moments captured on camera

Whenever a new royal baby is announced, fans cannot wait to see the first glimpse of the precious newborn. But what is also stunning is the first photo of the new mother, proudly cradling her little bundle of joy.

SEE: 10 most beautiful royal pregnancy photos of all time – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana

A new mother always has that beautiful radiant glow as she cradles her child, and over the years some of these special mother-baby moments within the royal family have been captured on camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive when the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an adorable photo of an eight-month-old Prince George

From the Princess of Wales holding her babies on the steps of the Lindo Wing of London's St Mary's hospital, to Princess Diana with baby Prince William at Kensington Palace, we've seen some adorable photographs over the years.

Princess of Wales

In the photo above, the wife of Prince William looked so happy as she held her newborn son, Prince George, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital back in July 2013. Dressed in a blue and white spotted dress and her hair perfectly styled, it's one of our favourite pictures of Princess Kate.

The Princess of Wales

Here we see a lovely moment between Kate and her daughter Princess Charlotte, again outside the Lindo Wing in May 2015. The royal gazed adoringly at her baby girl, who was all wrapped up in a pretty white shawl.

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie, wife to Prince Edward, looked radiant and happy in this heartwarming photo taken in December 2007. The royal couple were leaving Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey with their new baby boy, James Viscount Severn.

READ: The Queen's birth stories: Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew

The Duchess of Sussex

We love this picture of Prince Harry's wife, Meghan. The royal, who is now a mum-of-two, held her eldest child Archie close during the couple's royal tour of South Africa in September 2019. Meghan looked stunning and Archie a real royal cutie.

INSIDE: Royal mums' £6.7k post-birth recovery room service is like a five-star hotel

Zara Tindall

The Queen's granddaughter looked such a content, relaxed mother in this picture, taken in May 2014 in Newport, Wales. Zara, who is married to I'm a Celeb star Mike Tindall, carried her daughter Mia as she supported her husband at a celebrity golf tournament.

Princess Eugenie

Aw, the look of love! Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie shared this photograph of herself, baby August and her husband Jack Brooksbank on her Instagram page in March 2021, following her birthday.

Eugenie wrote: "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday... I got the best present I could ask for!!"

The Queen

What a beautiful photo of the late Queen!

The date was 21 October 1950 and a then Princess Elizabeth held her baby girl, Princess Anne, who was dressed in the royal christening robe.

Princess Diana

Such a fun snap! A newly-married Princess Diana holds her firstborn, Prince William, aloft as the mother and son share a giggle at home in Kensington Palace.

Princess Diana

Diana looked beautiful in this next picture holding her second baby, Prince Harry. The image was taken outside St Mary's Hospital in September 1984.

Princess Margaret

Here we see a stunning black and white picture of the late Princess Margaret, the Queen's sister, with her baby boy, David.

The photo was taken by the baby's father, the Earl of Snowdon, who worked as a photographer before he married Margaret.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.