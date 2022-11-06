Strictly Come Dancing's future generation: 15 adorable photos of the pros with their children Anton du Beke, Gorka Marquez, Ola and James Jordan, and more...

When they're not waltzing under the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball, many of the show's professional dancers are spending time at home with their beautiful families.

Throughout the 20 series, the BBC show has seen many a romance blossom from the ballroom. Strictly duos Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev and Ola and James Jordan have even gone on to welcome adorable children since leaving the show. Perhaps their tiny tots will be the next generation of Strictly professionals?

WATCH: Ola and James Jordan's baby Ella shows off her dance moves

Scroll on to take a look at all the Strictly pro dancers – current and old – who have heard the pitter-patter of tiny feet…

Artem Chigvintsev

Former Strictly professional Artem Chigvintsev and his fiancée Nikki Bella became first-time parents to a little boy called Matteo back in July. "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev, proud of my love @thenikkibella," the proud dad wrote at the time alongside the first photo, which showed his and Nikki's hands holding their tot's tiny fingers.

James and Ola Jordan

These former Strictly stars welcomed their baby daughter Ella via Caesarean section at 9.20am on 27 February. Sharing their happy news with HELLO!, new mum Ola gushed: "As soon as they put her on my chest, she stopped crying and opened her eyes and looked at me. Our bond was there from the first second."

The professional dancers, who have been married since 2003, have had a difficult three-year journey to become parents, which saw them turn to IVF. Opening up about the exact moment they first laid eyes on Ella, James recalled: "It's horrible to watch someone you love go through surgery and you feel so helpless. Every time a machine made a noise I was asking what was going on.

"I couldn't relax. I'm a control freak so it's hard not to be able to do anything to help. Then came the Lion King moment when they held her up above the screen for us to see her. We burst into tears." He added: "I could stare at her all day. I didn't want to let her go."

Natalie Lowe

Former Strictly professional Natalie and her husband James Knibbs welcomed their first child together in December 2020. A month later, the proud parents exclusively introduced their son Jack to the world in HELLO!.

Opening up about staying healthy throughout motherhood, Natalie shared: "My time now is to be a healthy mum and a great parent to Jack. Creating a human being for nine months is an incredible thing. You have to be kind to yourself, and not expect your body to go, snap, straight back to what it was before. I have put my body through so much over the years."

James added: "I didn't believe I could ever think Natalie was any more amazing, but seeing her with Jack and how she is as a mum adds a whole new depth of love."

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Former Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev and his wife Rachel Riley announced the birth of their daughter Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva on 18 December. Their baby girl had a dramatic entrance into the world two weeks after her due date as Rachel's labour was so quick she didn't make it to hospital and gave birth at their home. "Couldn't be more in love," Rachel wrote as she shared photos of their newborn on Twitter.

The couple have since gone on to welcome a second daughter, Noa, who was born in November 2021.

Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez had their baby girl Mia back in July 2019, and the Strictly dancer is besotted. Three days after, he went on Loose Women and said: "Just three days and it feels like three years. Joking, joking. I just wanted to say it's been amazing, it's so rewarding. Thank you to everyone for your lovely messages and support. It's been incredible."

Turning to Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington, he said: "And without them, I'd be dying because they've been supporting me every day. So, thank you to these two, you're going to the best uncles to my baby girl. Thank you, I love you."

Anton du Beke

Anton du Beke became a father in 2017 after welcoming twins with his then-girlfriend, Hannah Summers, who he later married in secret shortly after the birth. The couple had tried for a baby for a while before resorting to IVF treatment. And after three months, they conceived twins named George and Henrietta.

In May 2019, Anton gave This Morning viewers a look at his then two-year-old twins for the first time.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen

Ben Cohen and Kristina were partnered together for the eleventh series of Strictly Come Dancing, waltzing their way to the ninth week in 2013. Months after the show ended it was announced that married Ben Cohen had confirmed a relationship with Kristina despite having twin girls with his then wife, Abby Blayney.

In 2016, Kristina and Ben announced the birth of their daughter, Milena Rihanoff-Cohen shortly after Ben and Abby had finalised their divorce. Talking exclusively to HELLO! about the birth, Kristina explained: "I can't even begin to describe the pain, but it’s an insanely proud moment when you see your baby for the first time. It’s such an incredible feeling of love."

Iveta Lukosiute

Iveta Lukosiute joined Strictly in 2012 for series 10, when she was partnered with Johnny Ball. Eight years later and she is a mother to two children, whom she shares with her husband Jenya Raytses.

Following two years of trying and two consecutive miscarriages, the couple welcomed their second child in April 2020, sharing the exciting news with a photo of Iveta carefully cuddling her newborn. The star captioned the images: "Our angel has arrived 4/25/20. Meet Ilana Raytses. #babyshere #babygirl #baby2 #happybirthday."

Brendan Cole

Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe Hobbs had the best Christmas present of all in 2012 when Zoe gave birth to their daughter, Aurelia, on Christmas Day. Six years later, in March 2018, the couple announced that they had introduced their son, Dante, into the world. In November 2018, during an appearance on Loose Women, Brendan explained that he had been having difficulties bonding with Dante, despite never having an issue forming a close relationship with Aurelia.

He stated: "I can barely even speak about it. With mothers, there's post-natal depression and there's quite a big percentage of people who experience it. With fathers it's not really talked about. I just thought to myself 'why am I not bonding?'" Brendan went on to explain that after six weeks things changed and his relationship with his son began to thrive.

Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova

The couple, both professionals who starred in series six of Strictly Come Dancing, excelled with their partners throughout the competition, with Darren taking home the glitterball in 2004 with Jill Halfpenny and Lilia in 2005 with Darren Gough. Darren and Lilia welcomed their daughter Valentina Rosa in early 2015, while their second daughter was born in September 2020. "Bouncing into the world… our little girl has arrived and has already stolen our hearts," Darren wrote. "Mummy was a superstar!"

Aliona Vilani

HELLO! exclusively broke the news in 2018 that Aliona Vilani and husband Vincent Kavanagh were parents to daughter Bella, born in June. The Russian-Kazakh professional dancer, best known for winning series nine with Harry Judd, explained the couple were "genuinely so blessed and happy" with their new bundle of joy.

Nadiya Bychkova

Nadiya Bychkova was one of three new starters who joined the Strictly professionals in 2017. When away from the TV dancefloor, the World Champion loves to spend quality time with her daughter.

Gleb Savchenko

Gleb Savchenko became a professional dancer for the thirteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, dancing his way to fifth place with partner Anita Rani. However, Gleb chose not to return for the fourteenth series, deciding he wanted to spend more time with his wife and daughter, Olivia. In 2017, Gleb and wife, Elena Samodanova announced they were expecting their second child, Zalara, who was born in the August.

Erin Boag

Erin, who began dancing at the age of three, made the tough decision to leave the hit BBC show, after ten years as she decided to start a family. Shortly after leaving, Erin and business consultant, Peter, welcomed baby Ewan into their family in 2014. Erin and Peter spoke exclusively to HELLO! after the birth and explained that Ewan was born on Peter's 50th birthday: "When Ewan was born, they wrapped him up, handed him to Peter and I said, 'Happy Birthday.' It was a moment I'll treasure forever." Erin also revealed that dancing partner and long-term friend, Anton du Beke, even became Ewan's godfather!

Vincent Simone

Vincent, who appeared in Strictly Come Dancing from 2006 until 2012 became a father to two sons, Luca, born in 2009 and Matteo in 2013 with then girlfriend, Susan Duddy. The couple wedded shortly after the births in 2015 at Castle Leslie in County Monaghan in Ireland.

Vincent and Susan exclusively explained to HELLO! that they had moved away from London and to the countryside in Northern Ireland, closer to Susan's family and away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Susan stated that their choice to leave the city was due to suffering from anxiety, finding herself in: "not an ideal situation when you have a husband who is on the road touring. My parents are here in Northern Ireland, as are my brothers and sister, and I needed that network around me."

