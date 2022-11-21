All about Gary Lineker's four sons and his family life He's a doting dad…

Gary Lineker is helming the BBC's coverage of the World Cup and no wonder – he's remembered as a great former England player, holding the team's record for goals in the FIFA World Cup and scoring an impressive 48 goals during his international career.

Away from the pitch, however, he's a real family man, sharing four sons with his first wife Michelle.

Unsurprisingly, his sons are football fans and the 61-year-old clearly enjoys spending time with them, even taking them to Europe to follow Leicester's Europa League campaign.

Here's everything you need to know about the ex-footballer's sons and his decision not to have more children…

WATCH: Gary Lineker's sons celebrate sporting success

Who are Gary Lineker's children?

Gary and his first wife Michelle Cockayne tied the knot back in 1986 and went on to welcome four boys.

Although none of his sons have followed in their father's footsteps, they all strongly resemble their dad. George, 30, once told The Sun newspaper that he was "useless" at the sport. His brothers are Harry, 28, Tobias, 26 and Angus, 24.

Gary with Angus, Tobias and George

What do Gary Lineker's children do?

George is co-founder of Your Business Number, which provides business numbers to entrepreneurs, Harry works as a producer, and Angus is a business development manager. Like his dad, Tobias has played all over the world, but not in the sporting sense – he's a DJ!

What was George's health problem as a child?

Gary's oldest son was seriously ill as a baby with acute myeloid leukaemia, a rare form of blood cancer, and was given just a 10-20% chance of survival. The Match of the Day presenter went on to star in a nationwide campaign to encourage people to donate blood as blood transfusions helped to save the youngster's life.

Gary and his son Harry Lineker

Who was Gary Lineker's second wife?

The Leicester native and his first wife split up in 2006, with Michelle filing for divorce in what both parties later described as an "amicable" separation.

Gary married model Danielle Bux three years later, becoming stepdad to her daughter, Ella. The former couple divorced in 2016, with Gary candidly admitting that it was because he didn't want any more children.

Gary and Danielle were married between 2006 and 2016

Sweetly, though, he still considers Ella his stepdaughter and keeps in close contact with the 20-year-old. After lockdown restrictions were lifted, he expressed his delight at being able to travel to Boston to see Ella, calling her "my wonderful stepdaughter". Danielle went on to give birth to daughter Romy, five, who she shares with her new husband, Nate Greenwald.

What has Gary said about having more children and getting married again?

"My second marriage with Danielle, that was purely a thing about children and change," he commented on an episode of the podcast High Performance. Earlier this year, Gary told The Times that he had no interest in marrying again at present.

The star with his first wife Michelle

The star opened up: "It's nice to be unanswerable in a slightly selfish way and I'm not actively seeking a partner right now. I had two wonderful marriages and now I'm single and I'm in a good place, but that might change."

