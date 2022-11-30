Why Harry Kane wears a bandage on his left hand for every World Cup game The England captain never misses this post-goal ritual

England captain Harry Kane had every reason to celebrate after the Three Lions' epic 3-0 win against Wales in the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Tottenham Hotspurs striker took to Twitter following England's success, writing: "Brilliant from the lads tonight. Bring on the knockouts." From cheers to dances, group hugs to chanting, there's something so thrilling about watching the crowds mark their post-goal elation, but have you noticed how Harry celebrates his team's success?

WATCH: England captain Harry Kane celebrates his World Cup 2022 win

The footballer is known to kiss his ring finger whenever he scores a goal, and it's no doubt an adorable nod to his wife and childhood sweetheart, Kate Kane.

Harry even straps his wedding ring with medical tape to ensure it doesn't get damaged during the game.

The England captain celebrates a goal by kissing his ring

The striker was first spotted doing his trademark celebration after scoring against Aston Villa in 2019 - the same year he and Kate tied the knot in a stunning tropical ceremony on an exotic resort.

Harry and Kate reportedly began dating in 2005, but they knew each other long before this. The loved-up duo met when they were both pupils at Chingford Foundation School, the same school David Beckham attended as a child.

Harry Kane has performed the sweet post-goal ritual since he got married

In 2017, Harry revealed how lucky he was to have found his childhood sweetheart. "If I was single now and meeting people, you'd never know if they were with you for the right reasons," he told the Evening Standard.

"Is it the money? You'd never really know. So I'm lucky that I've got a childhood sweetheart. She always wanted to do her own thing. She went to university and worked hard. I have a great family, they keep me grounded and they've worked just as hard as me to get me where I am." Adorable!

Harry and Kate are childhood sweethearts

The couple have since gone on to welcome three children together, who can often be spotted alongside Kate cheering their dad on from the stands.

