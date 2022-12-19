Meghan Markle loves her Ergobaby carrier and it just dropped in the Amazon sale

From fashion pieces to home decor ideas, as well as giving us a glimpse into the most personal aspects of their lives, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated Netflix documentary wasn’t short on inspiration for our shopping lists. With access to all of the very best brands, you can guarantee if the royal couple has it, it’s worth the investment.

This is great news for new mums as Meghan was spotted in one scene carrying her daughter Lilibet in an Ergobaby carrier, and it’s just dropped in the Amazon sale!

Meghan carries baby Lili in the Ergobaby Omni 360

The Ergobaby Omni 360 carrier is durable, lightweight, and breathable and can be adjusted from newborn to toddler. It costs £164.99/$180 but is currently on sale with 25% off for both UK and US customers.

The Duchess is clearly a big fan as she was pictured using the same carrier with baby Archie while hiking in Canada back in 2020.

Ergobaby Omni 360 carrier, £125/$135.99 (WAS £164.99/$180), Amazon

Suitable for growing babies from seven to 45lbs, it can be used in all positions, facing your baby in or out and wearing it on your front or back. A baby hood is included for sun or rain protection and privacy, plus it’s super comfortable with plenty of padding and support.

Meghan isn’t the only mum who swears by the Ergobaby carrier. It has over 2,600 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon, with one saying: “This has been one of our best buys since having our baby. He sleeps in it so well. Easy to put on without help and sits comfortably.”

While another writes: “We didn’t think our son was a big fan of being in carriers but this has changed that. Easy to put on, great neck support and most importantly our son’s comfy, happy and often falls asleep looking very serene. The carrier fits both me and my husband. Definitely worth the money!”

If it’s good enough for Meghan and Harry…

NOW SHOP

Our top 9 baby carriers and slings for parents

The handbag Meghan Markle wore on her first royal walkabout is trending again

Meghan Markle's new beauty regime secretly revealed in Netflix documentary

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.