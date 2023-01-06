Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said Discover everything The Voice star has said about parenting in her forties with husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is already a doting mother to her three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and seven-year-old Apollo, who she delivered at the age of 44. As fan speculation over whether Gwen and Blake Shelton are expecting a fourth child grows, we take a closer look at what The Voice star has said, and how she has hinted and teased fans about "baby number four"...

The No Doubt icon and the country music star tied the knot in 2021 and together they co-parent the three boys with their father, Gwen's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Gwen gushes about her love of motherhood in almost every interview she does, and Blake clearly dotes on his stepchildren who are often seen together sharing milestone moments on Instagram. Gwen has also joked about baby news on social media platforms - much to the delight of her fans. "It's a girl!" she shared on Instagram, along with a picture of a sonogram one April Fool's day.

Last week Gwen took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself holding a mysterious slim, rectangular-shaped object that was pixilated, making identification impossible, in a post captioned: "It's getting harder to keep this a secret." This only spurred on the growing number of fans who are convinced that a baby is on the way.

Gwen sent fans into overdrive with her "It's a girl" Instagram post

Just before the Covid-19 pandemic, Gwen who was 45 years old at the time, opened up to Today show host Hoda Kotb – who became a first-time mother herself at the age of 52 through adoption – about how much she loves raising young children. "I never thought I would actually be in preschool again because I had him so late. It was such a miracle surprise that I had him in the first place, so I'm just trying to savor every moment," she said.

44-year-old Gwen with baby Apollo

Gwen has also gushed about what a joy it has been to see Blake enjoy raising his stepsons with her. The singer told Prevention that Blake never hesitated to jump into the co-parenting role when the couple got together in 2015, joking that he is so helpful with the kids she gets "to the point where I'm like 'hurry up and get home I need help!'"

Blake adores his role as stepdad to Kingston, Apollo and Zuma

Blake and Gwen have only just wrapped the latest series of The Voice but she shows no sign of slowing down. She has made it clear that this doesn't mean she can't juggle a baby on the go.

When her eldest child Kingston was only 14 months old and Gwen was busy touring the world, she told People: "It's super hard having a baby on tour, but super fun. I do things that I would never do. Normally, I would be sleeping the whole time — I'm a sleepaholic. But with Kingston, we're going to see the polar bears today. I wouldn't normally do that. It's hard, but it's so fun."

Gwen's recent post about "exciting" news only spurred fans on

Fast forward to 26 May 2022, the proud mom of three wrote about how she had waited her whole life to become a mother and even prayed on it in a message to Kingston as he turned 16: "A very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy @kingsrossdale_ I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy - I'm so blessed that God chose me to be yours."

