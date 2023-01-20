Lilibet Diana's baby album: see sweet photos of Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared clips and photos of their children in their Netflix docu-series

We've seen a lot more of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's cute children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana since their Netflix docu-series aired in December 2022.

The Sussex family live in Montecito, California, where Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, are being raised in a sunny, outdoorsy lifestyle. We've seen a fair few photographs and clips of Archie, who accompanied his parents on their royal tour of South Africa, over the past years but pictures of little Lili are much rarer.

We've found 8 adorable snaps of Lilibet, named after the late Queen Elizabeth II. Take a look below…

Aw, baby Lilibet was utterly adorable. The Netflix documentary was the first time we had seen a newborn snap of the royal tot.

Here's little Lili crawling around in the garden looking so sweet in her white headband.

This was such a sweet photo of Meghan with Lilibet on her first birthday at the family's UK home, Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate. The picture was taken by close family friend and guest, Misan Harriman, who attended the casual, intimate backyard picnic.

Lilibet looks so cute being held by mum Meghan as she gazed at her beautiful pink birthday cake.

Dad Harry carries Lilibet on his shoulders at home in Windsor.

The prettiest snap of Lilibet dressed in a blue summer dress with a white hair bow.

Harry and Meghan give Lili a helping hand as she learns how to walk in the family's garden.

Doting mum Meghan carries both her children as she walks through her Montecito garden – what a lovely moment captured on camera.

