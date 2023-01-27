GMA3 stars' children: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, T.J. Holmes, Rhiannon Ally, more

The GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors are a staple inside viewers' homes each weekday – but when the show wraps, the stars head home to their own families.

While the likes of Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, and her current stand-in Rhiannon Ally are familiar faces, their loved ones, especially their children, are not often photographed on their respective social media accounts.

However, when fans do get a glimpse at their children, many are blown away by the strong family resemblance. Meet the cast of GMA3's kids below…

Dr. Jennifer Ashton

Jennifer's children are all grown up

Chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton has two children, Alex, 24, and Chloe, 22, although she rarely shares photos of them on social media.

However, she made an exception last Mother's Day when she posted a sweet tribute to them alongside a rare photo of the trio hiking. "Every day is Mother's Day with my @alex.ashton @chloee_ashtonn I love you both more than the universe! #mothersday," she wrote.

Jennifer shared her kids with her late ex-husband Robert Ashton. The pair divorced in 2017, and sadly two weeks after it was finalized, Robert took his own life.

Rhiannon Ally

Rhiannon has three kids with husband Mike

Rhiannon Ally has won herself an army of new fans since stepping in for Amy on GMA3 amid her and T.J. Holmes' hiatus following their 'affair'.

Rhiannon is married to fellow journalist Mike Marza and together they share three children, Roman, eight, Camila, seven, and Natalia, four.

While the news anchor uses her social media platforms to predominately promote her work, she does like to share some photos of her children, with the most recent being a family shot of them all celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Amy Robach

Amy shares two daughters with her first husband

Amy Robach shares two daughters, Ava, 19 – who is a performing arts student – and Annie, 16, with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh. Both Ava and Annie have their mom's smile but sport dark hair while Amy has blonde locks.

When Amy married Andrew Shue in 2010, she and her daughters became a blended family alongside Andrew and his three sons, Nathaniel, Wyatt, and Aidan.

However, following the couple's split after her 'affair' with GMA3 co-anchor, T.J., it is uncertain if they are all still on speaking terms.

T.J. Holmes

T.J. has three children and shares his youngest with his estranged wife

T.J. Holmes has three children in total. He shares son Jaidan and daughter Brianna with his first wife, Amy Ferson, whom he divorced in 2007, and daughter Sabine, ten, with his soon-to-be ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

A few months after the birth of his youngest child, T.J. told Essence that "fatherhood is glorious." In June 2020, he posted a video on his now-private Instagram account of himself doing Sabine's hair, one of the rare family moments he shared on social media over the years.

In January, T.J. was spotted shopping for gifts ahead of Sabine's birthday, her first following her dad filing for divorce after news of his new relationship.

