The Repair Shop: inside siblings Steve and Suzie Fletcher's sweet childhood together

With its heartwarming stories and incredible transformations, The Repair Shop is one of the nation's favourite TV shows. But the lifestyle programme is also loved by fans thanks to the popular team that keep the series running - and fans love that siblings Steve and Suzie Fletcher co-star on the popular series. Find out more about their childhood here...

The pair often share throwbacks from their childhood together, with Steve previously sharing a throwback of little Suzie! Taking the Instagram, the BBC presenter wrote: "Well done to those of you who guessed that the photo on today's story (swipe to see) is of me holding my sister Suzie!

"We're both here filming The Repair Shop today, some 50 (ish) years later. She seems happier to be in my company these days!!" Many followers took the comments to share their amazement at the snap. One person wrote: "Beautiful picture Steve of you and your sister Suzie. I always see you look towards your sister in those moments of emotions. You're a good brother and good on you for that."

Steve posted this sweet childhood photo to his social media

A second fan said: "Love you two, the patience, passion and respect you have for people and their treasures is amazing to watch. Best programme on TV xx," while a third gushed: "My fav duo," adding: "You two are fantastic in what you do."

In an interview with The Times, Suzie spoke about their relationship, saying the siblings have had a strong relationship since they were children before going on to work together on the popular BBC programme. "Steve and I definitely shared a lot of strong similarities, and he was the one that took me under his wing," she said.

We love the Repair Shop siblings!

"He's been my rock all my life. Every step. I really didn't think I was confident enough to be on The Repair Shop, but I had the saving grace of Steve being there."

