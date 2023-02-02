Everything Katy Perry has said about baby number two The Roar singer is already a mom to daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry juggles her demanding career with being a mom to her two-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The Fireworks singer is besotted with her daughter and previously admitted that becoming a mother was "the best decision I've ever made". But with the return of her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World on February 15, is Katy ready to welcome a second child?

Speaking to E! News in 2022 ahead of her Vegas shows, Katy revealed at the time that she can't perform her energetic stage show if she's pregnant. And since she'll be performing several shows over the next couple of months, we expect her answer hasn't changed.

"I'm in Vegas. And I can't do that show with anything in my belly. Especially a human," she confessed.

Katy has made no secret of how difficult she has found juggling her career and motherhood. In a past appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in early 2021, Katy explained that taking care of her newborn and the demands of her career had caught her by surprise.

Katy and Orlando have no plans for a second baby yet

"We started filming American Idol season four after I'd given birth, five weeks later," she said. "And I didn't plan that. But it was like, 'Oh, my God!' It was so intense, you know?"

She continued: "Giving birth, then going back to work and breastfeeding, like – holy crap! This is what women do? Oh my god!"

Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child together in August 2020 after four years of dating and nearly a year after getting engaged. Orlando is also a father to his 12-year-old son, Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The couple welcomed Daisy Dove in 2020

While the couple has no plans for another baby just yet, it doesn't mean it's completely off the cards.

During a previous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, she said, "It's the best decision I've ever made in my entire life. [Orlando] was such a great support. We had, like, a little boom box. He was there, and he was so wonderful and just holding my hand and looking into my eyes." S

he added: "He's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and we're so grateful."

