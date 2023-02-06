Everything Simon Cowell has said about baby number two with Lauren Silverman The Britain's Got Talent judge is a proud dad to son Eric

TV personality and music industry boss Simon Cowell is a doting father to his son, Eric, eight, who he shares with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, 45.

The couple welcomed Eric in 2014 and Simon, 63, has often spoken about how becoming a dad has changed his life. The X Factor creator is also stepfather to Lauren's 17-year-old son Adam from her previous marriage to Adam Silverman.

Fans may now be wondering if Simon and Lauren will have another child and give Eric a younger sibling...

Here's everything the Britain's Got Talent judge and his fiancée have said on baby number two…

Simon Cowell's fiancée talks babies

Back in 2015, Lauren spoke exclusively to HELLO!, revealing: "I think if you have one child it would be lovely to have a girl.

"When I was pregnant with Eric I was told by the doctors he was a girl. But he just fooled them. There were a few names floating around but we had our name picked out and it would be lovely to have a girl."

She jokingly added: "The only problem is that I will feel sorry for her when she is older because she won't be able to leave the house, and no man would dare come near here because Simon would be so protective."

Simon with Lauren and their son Eric

Simon Cowell on having more kids

Simon himself spoke about the subject of expanding the family, telling The Mirror in 2018: "If you’d have asked five years ago would I have one now, I’d be thinking, 'I might have left it a bit late'.

"But once you’ve had one you think, how could you imagine him not being here? So when it happens, it happens." The TV star continued: "I can’t really think about life before Eric, so yes I would consider another child."

The family attended a red carpet event together

More recently, Simon and Lauren opened up about parenthood at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards in November.

Speaking emotionally on stage as Simon accepted an award for his 'Exceptional Generosity in Philanthropy', Lauren told the audience: "Simon has been teaching our son Eric the value and the importance of helping others - now I'm going to cry.

"It means so much to me as a mom for our son to have a father, and my elder son Adam to have a stepfather who is such an amazing role model in so many ways."

Simon Cowell speaks about fatherhood

Simon also spoke exclusively to HELLO! after accepting the award, commenting on the moment Lauren mentioned their son. He told us: "[Fatherhood] changed my life. I mean, I adore him."

Simon then went on to praise their son's upbringing, and how kind Eric is. "He just is. I mean, genuinely he is kind," he continued. "Some people are and some people aren't. But that's just him, he is kind."

