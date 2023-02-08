8 rare photos of Simon Cowell's lookalike son Eric with fiancée Lauren Silverman

Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman are doting parents to their son Eric, age eight, named after Simon's music executive father who passed away in 1999.

The couple welcomed their first child together on 14 February 2014, Valentine's Day, and Simon very occasionally shares photos of his lookalike son on Instagram. The TV star has spoken of expanding his family, with fans wondering if Eric will become a big brother in the future.

Simon Cowell and son's shared hobbies

Simon shared this snap of his son enjoying a day out at Chelsea football club with his Instagram fans. He posted: "We had the best time at @chelseafc, @masonmount you are such a nice person. Thank you!"

An adorable picture of the famous dad and son! Simon told his followers all a book he wrote with Eric called Wishfits.

The America's Got Talent judge wrote: "WISHFIT is a world where the most unusual animals exist. The WISHFITS are magical, unusual and have evolved in a weird and wonderful way, combining two different species to form hybrid animals with very distinct characteristics!"

He added: "To be able to write a series of books with my son Eric has been magical. This idea was inspired 3 years ago by a very special friend of ours who runs a Children’s Hospice charity. I told her one evening about some of the funny animals my son Eric and I would invent, starting with the Cog and the Dat. And how every evening the two of us would think of the most unlikely animal we would like to have as a pet. She loved this idea so much she encouraged me to turn this into a book series."

Eric Cowell loves to read

Simon posted this photo of Eric reading a book in his PJs at home, telling fans: "Eric reading his new favourite book 'Come Find Me' and it's illustrated by my friend @terrycrews!"

Simon Cowell with son Eric on the red carpet

The family posed for photographers on the red carpet for America's Got Talent Season 17 live show in Pasadena, California last September.

Eric looked to be enjoying the racing at the Cazoo Derby at Epsom Racecourse in June 2021 alongside mum and dad.

Eric Cowell is proud of dad Simon Cowell

A proud moment for Eric as his dad gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August 2018.

Simon and Eric shared a bonding moment at the filming for X Factor in London in 2017.

Simon Cowell and son Eric's night out

Eric looked very cool in matching grey bobble hats with his mum Lauren at a VIP Preview of Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland in 2016.

