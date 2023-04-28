15 cherubic pictures of King Charles during his childhood

Discover the sweetest snaps of the British monarch ahead of his coronation on May 6

It may sound ridiculous, but it’s hard to believe that the royals were once children. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis bring an element of fun to the royal family with their adorably impish qualities. Yet once upon a time, King Charles was the youngest member of the prestigious British clan.

He may be 74 years old now, but back in the day, King Charles roamed around his senior family members, providing some seriously adorable photo opportunities. From posing for playful portraits with his mother, the late Queen, to driving toy cars around Balmoral, the young prince fully embraced childhood.

Discover some of King Charles’ cutest moments from his royally-lavish lifestyle as a child…

1 15 Family portrait King Charles posed for a famous portrait photograph with his parents Prince Philip and the Queen, who was pictured holding her then-youngest child, Princess Anne.

2 15 Portrait with the Queen Princess Elizabeth beamed as she sat with her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne on the Princess Royal’s first birthday. Her older brother looked ever-so-sweet in a snug shirt and shorts.

3 15 Playing with puppets In this snap from 1952, King Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, was spotted playing with a glove puppet in his toy car whilst staying at Balmoral.

4 15 Zooming around Balmoral That very same day, Queen Elizabeth was captured watching her son playing in his toy car while at Balmoral as she played with his rabbit puppet.

5 15 On the moo-ve

6 15 School days Here, Charles is seen being escorted to a Ford Zephyr by the headmaster of Hill House School in Knightsbridge and his governess, Catherine Peebles in 1957.

7 15 Puppy play date © Getty A young Prince Charles playing with a corgi on the terrace of the Royal Lodge at Windsor Like his mother, the young royal loved to spend time with his pets. Here, he is pictured playing with a corgi on the terrace of the Royal Lodge at Windsor in April 1954.

8 15 Charles in his crib Those cheeks! A baby Charles loved to chill in his crib alongside his royal mother.

9 15 Newborn portrait Even the least broody of the bunch couldn't resist this royal baby. This portrait taken in 1949 shows the mini monarch swathed in his basket at Buckingham palace.

10 15 And then there were three Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, with their children Princess Anne, Prince Charles (right) and Prince Andrew on his first holiday to Balmoral - totes adorbs.

11 15 Suited and booted © Getty Then-Prince Charles and Princess Anne walking through Windsor Castle in 1958 Nothing says childhood nostalgia quite like a pair of knee-high socks, right?

12 15 Floating and boating Have a look at King Charles with his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh during a motorboat race up the river Medina at Cowes, Isle of Wight. We love a bit of father-son bonding time!

13 15 Canine companions © Keystone-France Siblings Charles and Anne were often pictured with their precious corgis The best part of growing up in the royal household? Obviously, the never-ending array of corgis - Prince Charles and Princess Anne are pictured here with the adorable creatures a the train station in December 1959.

14 15 A different kind of rein We know mummy's boys get a bad rep - but for King Charles, we'll make an exception. Here the royal is seen with his mother riding in Windsor Castle together.

15 15 With the Queen Mother Taken in 1950, this snap depicts Queen Elizabeth (1900 - 2002), wife of George VI, with her grandson Charles and Pippin the dog - which surprisingly, is not a corgi.



