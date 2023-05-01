Helen Skelton shares rare adorable photo of daughter Elsie on family day out

The Strictly Come Dancing finalist took her daughter to a football match at the weekend

Helen Skelton shared a sweet moment with her daughter Elsie as they enjoyed a day out together at a football match on the weekend.

The former Blue Peter presenter posted a snap of herself holding the one-year-old in the stands at Carlisle United Football Club, as she introduced her children to a place that has lots of sentimental memories for her.

"When you intro them to where great Granda used to sit (same seat for decades)," Helen wrote, adding: "@jordannorth1 once told a story about his family all supporting the same team and how match days were a day to see his Nan, his family etc… struck a chord with me."

The snap offered a rare glimpse of 16-month-old Elsie's face. The toddler smiled broadly as she cuddled up to her mum, dressed in a pink knitted cardigan and Fair Isle leggings.

While Helen doesn't often share photos of her youngest child on social media, she recently revealed that Elsie is almost identical to how her seven-year-old son Ernie looked when he was a toddler.

Helen is a doting mum to her three children

In the sweet pictures, the two youngsters resembled twins with their angelic curly blonde hair, button noses and irresistible cheeks. Drawing attention to their twinning looks, Helen noted in her caption: "Never realised until a stream of time hops how identical mine are aged one… same curls… same teeth… same stubbornness… same refusal to sleep [laughing face emoji]."

As well as sharing a significant family resemblance, the siblings also share a sweet bond along with their brother Louis, as shown by Helen in the touching video below.

Helen Skelton reveals the sweet bond between her children

Helen shares her three children with her ex-husband, Richie Myler. The former couple called it quits in April 2022, just four months after Helen welcomed baby Elsie.

At the time of their split, the Countryfile star shared a statement which read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

