Hilary Swank pays tribute to baby twins with new photo in rare personal post

Hilary Swank has been on cloud nine since the arrival of her twins in April, and is enjoying every moment on motherhood.

The award-winning actress has kept her newborn son and daughter out of the spotlight following their birth, but over the weekend, she paid a sweet tribute to them in a new photo shared on Instagram.

The mother-of-two posed outside in her garden, wearing a beautiful pendant that paid tribute to her children. The gold pendant featured the zodiac signs, including Aries, which is the star sign of her two children.

In the caption, she wrote: "Thanks for the pretty pendant @heritagejewlryny! Love zodiacs and love birthstones. Leos and Aries."

Hilary shares her twins with her husband Philip Schneider. The Alaska Daily lead first announced the birth of her twins with another post on Instagram in which she is giving her back to the camera, wearing a plush robe, as she faces a stunning sunset, and she is holding each baby on each of her arms.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she wrote, adding: "Happy Easter!" and: "Posting from pure Heaven." Hilary announced she was expecting twins during an appearance on Good Morning America in October.

While talking about her new Alaska Daily show, Robin Roberts revealed that Hilary had something "you'd like to share." "I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she announced, adding: "And not just of one, but of two."

© Jon Kopaloff Hilary Swank with Philip Schneider welcomed their twins in April

Hilary and Philip got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado - witnessed only by Hilary's beloved dogs - but kept their betrothal private.

Along with balancing motherhood, Hilary has also been busy promoting her upcoming new film. The star recently postage footage online of an upcoming film she's starring in, Original Angels.

Hilary Swank shared a photo with her twins shortly after their arrival

In the caption, she wrote: "Can’t wait for you all to meet Sharon, an imperfect, outspoken, heart-led woman on a mission. I hope you all find inspiration in this remarkable true story the same way I did when telling it. "Ordinary Angels, in theatres October 13."

Ordinary Angels is based on a true story, and the poignant film sees Hilary lead as Sharon, a struggling hairdresser who begins to help a recently widowed father, Ed (Alan Ritchson), raise his two young daughters. Ed's youngest daughter becomes critically ill and is in need of a liver transplant, which sees Sharon come in to help get the entire community together to raise money for the mounting medical bills.

