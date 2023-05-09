Hilary Swank praises nurses following baby twins' arrival after admitting 'it wasn't easy'

Hilary Swank is a doting mom to newborn twins, who she welcomed in April with her husband Philip Schneider.

The award-winning actress has been keeping a low profile since becoming a mom-of-two, but previously admitted it "wasn't easy" as she shared her first photo of her twins on social media shortly after their arrival.

Now, to mark National Nurse Week, the 48-year-old has paid tribute to those who helped welcome her twins into the world.

The star shared a message about nurses on her Instagram Stories, alongside several emojis, including a love heart and a hand raising to the sky.

The message read: "Happy National Nurses Week! We especially celebrate maternity and labor and delivery nurses who have been our champions of Changing Birth on Earth."

The quote was originally posted by Instagram account Spinning Babies, who wrote alongside the message: "Happy National Nurses Week! We celebrate the incredible work of nurses around the world, who play a vital role in providing compassionate care and support to people all over the world.⁠ ⁠

"For all of the time and dedication you put into becoming a nurse, to what you do now; and for those you serve each and every day, we see you. We appreciate you.⁠"

Hilary Swank's first photo with her twins

The Alaska Daily lead first announced the birth of her twins with another post on Instagram in which she is giving her back to the camera, wearing a plush robe, as she faces a stunning sunset, and she is holding each baby on each of her arms.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she wrote, adding: "Happy Easter!" and: "Posting from pure Heaven."

Hilary announced she was expecting twins during an appearance on Good Morning America in October. While talking about her new Alaska Daily show, Robin Roberts revealed that Hilary had something "you'd like to share."

Hilary Swank shared several updates during her pregnancy

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she announced, adding: "And not just of one, but of two."

Hilary and Philip got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado - witnessed only by Hilary's beloved dogs - but kept their betrothal private.

Along with balancing motherhood, Hilary has also been busy promoting her upcoming new film, Original Angels. Original Angels will be out in theatres on October 13, and hugely inspired Hilary.

Hilary Swank posing with her baby bump

The movie is based on a true story, and the poignant film sees Hilary lead as Sharon, a struggling hairdresser who begins to help a recently widowed father, Ed (Alan Ritchson), raise his two young daughters.

Ed's youngest daughter becomes critically ill and is in need of a liver transplant, which sees Sharon come in to help get the entire community together to raise money for the mounting medical bills.

