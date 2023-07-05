Ben Affleck's daughter Violet, 17, poses with Jennifer Lopez at lavish Hampton's party

At a star-studded Fourth of July bash in the upscale Hamptons neighborhood on Long Island, New York, Violet Affleck, the 17-year-old daughter of Ben Affleck, displayed a sense of caution by wearing a face mask.

Notably, she was the only one at the party, hosted by billionaire CEO Michael Rubin, seen adopting this safety measure. Nonetheless, her face mask was completely in tune with the party's chic all-white dress code.

Violet, looking resplendent in an elegant white floor-length dress, was accompanied by her famous father and his equally well-known second wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53.

The Air star showed his fatherly affection by wrapping a protective arm around his daughter, whose custody he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 51.

The star of The Last Thing He Told Me, was not present at the Hamptons celebration. However, Garner and Violet are often seen together, demonstrating the close bond they share.

Notably, in a 2019 interview with People, Garner expressed her concerns over social media's impact on Violet's mental health, specifically resisting the idea of her joining Instagram.

"When you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation," Garner asserted. As of now, Violet remains without a public Instagram page, even after attending the high-profile party with her father and stepmother.

Violet, who bears a striking resemblance to her mother, also appears to share a harmonious relationship with her superstar stepmother, Lopez. The Jenny From The Block singer was seen warmly embracing her new stepdaughter a few weeks after marrying the"Batman VS Superman star in July 2022.

The Hustlers star demonstrates respect for Violet's privacy by refraining from sharing photos of her on her own Instagram page, which boasts millions of followers.

Besides being a caring stepmother to Violet, Lopez also balances the demands of raising her 15-year old twins Maximilian 'Max' David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Lopez, echoing Garner's sentiments about the impacts of fame on their children, voiced her concern during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

"I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand," the Bronx-born beauty reflected, adding, "I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn't choose that."

In a candid chat with Vogue in November 2022, Lopez praised Garner for her exceptional motherhood. "She's an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together," she shared.

Reflecting on creating a harmonious blended family with Ben, she acknowledged, "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They're teens. But it's going really well so far.”