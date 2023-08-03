Hailey Bieber experiences major wardrobe malfunction and fuels pregnancy rumors

Fans of Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are on high alert. A recent wardrobe mishap experienced by Hailey has sent rumors flying about a possible baby Bieber on the way.

The 26-year-old model was preparing for a glamorous evening out and shared her routine with her TikTok followers.

She captioned the video: "grwm for a lil night out," giving her fans a step-by-step rundown of her beauty regimen.

Hailey began by applying several layers of lotion and makeup to her face, meticulously grooming her eyebrows and adding blush, mascara, and foundation to her routine.

© TikTok Fans are convinced Hailey is pregnant

Everything was going smoothly until the moment came to zip up her slim, sleeveless black dress.

In an unexpectedly candid moment, Hailey struggled visibly to get the dress zipped up. The camera captured her jumping and fighting to close the dress, her fingers shaking with effort.

This awkward situation only fueled the persistent rumors that she might be expecting her first child with husband Justin.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Hailey Bieber was spotted hiding her stomach

Adding more fuel to the speculation, Hailey was spotted on Tuesday night dining out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

She wore the same form-fitting black bandeau dress with towering black stiletto heels, drawing more attention to her midsection.

Onlookers couldn't help but notice that Hailey seemed to deliberately place her hand over her belly while walking to the restaurant. She continued this action as she made her way inside, further stirring the rumor mill.

The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, Hailey has been adopting a more covered-up style recently. Observant fans have spotted her in loose, oversized clothing several times this month.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Hailey Bieber is seen shielding her stomach amid pregnancy rumors

In one instance, she was seen using an iPad to shield her stomach on her way to a business meeting in Los Angeles. Despite sporting a cropped white T-shirt and low-slung jeans, her belly was conveniently hidden.

More recently, she was photographed with both hands cradling her stomach during a night out with Justin. In a backstage photo from a recent Drake concert shared by a fan, Hailey was seen again with her hands crossed over her belly, leading fans to speculate about a potential baby bump.

"Is she preggers?" one person inquired in the comments section. "Looks like (it)." Another concurred: "It does look like she's pregnant."

On a different occasion, as the couple were spotted in California, one of Hailey's friends even jovially shouted: "I know you're pregnant." Although she simply smiled in response, Hailey did nothing to deny the claim.