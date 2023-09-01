When is Kourtney Kardashian due? - everything we know about her pregnancy with Travis Scott

As Travis Barker rushed to his wife Kourtney Kardashian's side on Friday, a legion of devoted fans are on the lookout for hints and clues about the 44-year-old star’s life, particularly her first child with the drummer of Blink-182.

The latest source of intrigue is Kourtney's recent Instagram post, which has sparked a frenzy of speculation regarding her due date.

As the anticipation for her baby's arrival grows, Kourtney took to social media to express her excitement for the upcoming autumn season, a time that holds special significance for her.

In a series of captivating snapshots, Kourtney shared her enthusiasm for the changing season.

The first image portrayed her standing outside a mysterious-looking house gate adorned with a sign reading: "Please don't pick the berries - The Witch."

The ambiance of the photo perfectly captured the allure of fall, evoking an air of enchantment. Another image showcased a mesmerizing pink sunset casting its hues over her tranquil pool.

However, it was the final snapshot that truly caught the attention of her ardent followers. Displaying her collection of pumpkins, Kourtney accompanied the images with a cryptic caption: "One month," embellished with sunflower and pumpkin emojis.

While seemingly related to the impending Halloween festivities, fans couldn't help but speculate that the caption might hold a hidden meaning pointing towards her due date.

One fan on Reddit pondered: "Is she saying she's due next month???! But, then again she does like Halloween."

Another Reddit user mused, "Is this a clue....? The majority of us predicted September for the pregnancy.... And she looks far along enough. Maybe I'm overthinking it lol."

Kourtney's followers, known for their keen attention to detail, were quick to connect the dots and engage in friendly conjecture. The puzzle of Kourtney's due date had officially captivated the collective imagination.

When did Kourtney announce her fourth pregnancy?

Kourtney and Travis Barker announced her pregnancy in a uniquely memorable way back in June. During a Blink-182 concert, Kourtney held up a sign that read: "Travis, I'm Pregnant," playfully referencing a scene from the band's iconic All The Small Things music video.

The heartwarming moment took an even sweeter turn when Travis, upon spotting his wife's sign, leaped off the stage to share an affectionate kiss with her.

This announcement set off a flurry of excitement, leaving fans eagerly awaiting every detail of the impending arrival.

What will Travis and Kourtney name their baby?

As the due date speculation continues, the Kardashian-Barker couple has also had fans guessing about their baby's name.

From the imaginative to the playful, suggestions like "Drummer," "Captain," and "Eleven" have made the rounds within the fan community.

However, it seems that the mystery might have already been unraveled, thanks to an observant group of fans who unearthed an old social media comment from Travis himself.

In a throwback snapshot of Kourtney dressed as Alabama Worley from the movie True Romance, Travis left a seemingly innocuous comment that has now taken on a new layer of significance.

He wrote: "Our son's name would be Elvis." This casual yet profound comment from over a year ago has sparked a wave of speculation, leaving fans to wonder if Travis had inadvertently given away a well-kept secret.

How many children do Kourtney and Travis have?

Kourtney is already mom to three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and eight-year-old Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Travis, meanwhile, shares children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a doting stepfather to Shanna's daughter Atiana, 24, whose father is Oscar De La Hoya.