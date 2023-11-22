Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s peers eager for Brad Pitt's support amid ongoing family tensions

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, recently made headlines when she seemingly omitted Pitt's last name during her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction at Spelman College in Atlanta.

This event stirred excitement on campus, with classmates eagerly anticipating a visit from her father, Brad.

"It was already big news when she decided to attend school in Atlanta, and her mom is really nice to everyone when she comes to visit,” a fellow student shared with Pagesix. “But in all honesty, we want to see her daddy.”

Zahara's sorority initiation, where she introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie," quickly went viral. The ceremony was followed by a welcome lunch at the Whitley Hotel, attended by Angelina and Zahara's brothers, Pax and Maddox.

© Twitter Zahara and her mom Angelina at her college

Brad, however, was not present. The prospect of a visit from Brad has become a topic of anticipation and excitement on campus. “It was big talk when her mom helped her move into the dorm last year. So now everyone is crossing their fingers for at least a quick drive-by and graduation, but that is years away.”

Angelina, who has also attended Spelman's homecoming, adopted Zahara from Ethiopia when she was just 7 months old. Zahara is one of the six children shared by Brad and Angelina, who announced their divorce in 2016.

© Instagram Zahara with her mom and teachers

The couple's split has been marked by a series of legal battles, ranging from custody disputes to disagreements over the ownership of their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Despite the contentious divorce, Brad has expressed immense pride in Zahara's achievements. In a Vanity Fair interview last year, he said, “I’m so proud of her… She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud."

Reflecting on fatherhood, Brad once told Psychologies Magazine, "I care about [my children] more than I care about myself, which I think is the real definition of love. You see past yourself and become more generous and giving, and wanting only the best for your family."

Following the split in 2016, Brad opened up about the situation in a 2017 GQ interview. “We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court—it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.' And it seems to be true," he said.

© Getty Angelina and Brad with their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox

Brad adopted Angelina’s children Maddox and Zahara, with their names being changed to Jolie-Pitt in 2006.

The couple welcomed their first biological child, Shiloh, in November 2006. In 2007, Angelina adopted Pax, three, from Vietnam, with Brad adopting him in February 2008. In May 2008, the couple welcomed twins, Knox and Vivienne.

In a recently resurfaced Instagram Story post which was originally shared in 2020, Brad’s son Pax, who was 16 at the time, wrote: "Happy Father's Day to this world-class [expletive]! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.

© Rex Maddox with dad Brad Pitt, from who he is estranged now, and siblings Pax and Shiloh at the 'Unbroken' film premiere in Los Angeles in 2014

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so."

