Khloe Kardashian’s 'sad' conversation with daughter True, 5, sparks debate

In the season finale of "The Kardashians," viewers were taken aback by Khloe Kardashian's candid revelation about her daughter during a family gathering.

The episode, aired last Thursday on Hulu, showcased a gender reveal party for Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and Travis Barker, 48, who were expecting a boy, later named Rocky Thirteen.

During the party, orchestrated by Kris Jenner, 68, and attended by the Kardashian sisters and their children, guests speculated on the baby’s gender, donning either blue or pink wristbands to signify their guesses.

In a notable scene, Khloe, 39, captured herself on her phone, discussing the gender reveal. She mused, "God gives you what you need, not what you want," and confessed, "And I wanted a boy at first and look who I got... my angel girl that I can't live life without."

Khloe's camera then shifted to her daughter True, five, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, 32.

True, dressed in a white one-shouldered dress, seemed to have a somber expression as her mother spoke about initially wanting a boy.

Khloe, who also has a one-year-old son, Tatum, with Thompson, concluded, "See, it all happens the way it's supposed to."

This scene quickly sparked a backlash online. A Reddit user shared the clip, prompting criticism from others.

One commenter stated, "Khloe was so awful for this. Poor True looks so sad," while another added, "This is why I disagree when people call Khloe the best mom or a good mom. A good mom would never make their child feel like they are less than."

Further comments ranged from labeling Khloe's words as "sick and twisted" to expressing disbelief that such a personal moment was shared publicly.

Khloe's parenting has previously been a subject of debate. In the same episode, she faced criticism for discussing potentially creating an OnlyFans account for her feet.

"I think it would be really lucrative," Khloe mused, suggesting various ideas for content. However, this conversation also stirred controversy, with viewers questioning the example she was setting for her daughter True.

Commenters on Reddit expressed discomfort, with one saying, "She'd be setting a disgusting example for True but tbf when is she not?" and another criticizing, "I agree. This is NOT feminism.

The conversation ended with Khloe teasing, "Swipe up for my OnlyFans link," leaving fans uneasy about the message it might send.

