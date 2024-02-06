How online communities can help children: from friendships to confidence building

Access to the internet is a concern for many parents who try to strike the balance between allowing their children to be up-to-date with platforms they may use at school, or platforms that allow them to sustain friendships, and keeping their children safe.

Though it is important that children are monitored when using the internet or social media platforms to keep them safe, parents should acknowledge that when accessing safe, child-appropriate sites, the internet can offer a multitude of benefits that can enrich the life of a child.

Danielle Baron is a children’s educator, coach, and psychologist who explains to HELLO! the many benefits of allowing your children access to online communities.

Fostering Friendships and Social Skills

With children increasingly being allowed access to child-appropriate social media platforms (be aware that platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook rightfully have an age restriction of 13+), Danielle explains why some screen time can help children sustain friendships. "The internet breaks down geographical barriers, enabling children to connect with peers who share similar interests," she says.

© Getty Online communities can benefit children

"This aspect is particularly beneficial for children who feel isolated in their immediate environment. Through online communities, gaming platforms, and social media, children have the opportunity to develop friendships and social skills. For those with autism or social anxieties, these platforms can offer a comfortable setting to interact, helping them to rehearse social situations and prepare for real-life interactions in a controlled and safe environment."

© Getty Online communities can have educational benefit

Building Confidence and Overcoming Social Anxiety

Many children struggle to sustain friendships or find friends in the first place, due to a lack of confidence – something Danielle says online communities can help remedy. "Online interactions can play a crucial role in helping children build confidence, especially in social settings," the expert tells us.

© Getty Online communities can help children develop friendships

"The internet's relative anonymity and the control it offers over social interactions can make it easier for children, particularly those who are shy or have difficulties in face-to-face interactions, to express themselves. They can rehearse and navigate social scenarios without the immediate pressure of judgment or the physical presence of others, which can be a significant step in overcoming social anxiety and building self-esteem."

Enhancing Educational Opportunities

Many children will access the internet for the first time at school, or at the very least, will be promoted by their teachers to access the internet for homework assignments. Danielle speaks about the wealth of free information that can be accessed online as an educational resource for children. She tells us: "The internet is a treasure trove of educational material, offering interactive learning tools, educational games, and online courses. These resources cater to various learning styles and difficulties, making learning more accessible and engaging for all children, including those with learning difficulties."

© Getty Many children are encouraged by their school to use the internet for homework

She adds: "Online educational platforms allow children to learn at their own pace and in a way that suits them best, which can be empowering and help in building their confidence in academic abilities."

Therapeutic Support and Skill Development

As always, if monitored by a parent or trusted adult the online world can provide a host of resources for children with learning difficulties. Danielle tells us that "online platforms provide essential therapeutic resources for children with autism and other developmental challenges. Specialised apps and programs are available to assist in areas such as speech development, behavioural therapy, and emotional recognition."

© Getty Allow your children to access age-appropriate sites

She continues: "The online environment can help children develop vital life skills like digital literacy, problem-solving, and critical thinking. Participating in online projects or coding games can enhance their technical and creative abilities, providing them with tools that are essential in today’s digital world."

© Getty Children can access useful resources online

Danielle says when "it comes to social apps designed for kids, it's hard to guarantee 100% safety as there's always the potential for misuse. However, the most effective approach to safeguarding children is for parents to familiarise themselves with these apps and ensure that privacy settings are configured to restrict access to only those known to their child."

