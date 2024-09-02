Beyoncé's humble daughter Blue Ivy doesn't like attention as famous family member speaks out

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have raised their children mainly out of the spotlight, but their firstborn Blue Ivy has shown star potential from a very young age.

But despite having a long list of enviable accolades, including being the youngest Grammy winner, the pre-teen is incredibly humble.

Her proud grandmother Tina Knowles recently opened up about all three of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children during an interview with E! News, where she shared that Blue is talented in many areas, but that she's not a fan of having all the attention on her.

So much so, that she's even sworn her grandmother to secrecy when it came to speaking about her long list of talents.

She's especially good at playing the piano and is self-taught, according to Tina, but she told the publication that Blue had made her "swear to secrecy" about this.

"She's self-taught and she sounds like a concert pianist. She paints, she draws, she does poetry. She's just an artistic soul," she said.

She added that Rumi was showing signs of following her mom and sister into the spotlight, revealing that the seven-year-old is a "natural little star," while her twin brother Sir was "more into books and electronics."

Blue will be stepping out into the spotlight at the end of the year when the much-anticipated film Mufassa: The Lion King, airs in the cinema on December 20.

Blue will voice Kiara in the film alongside her mom, who will reprise her role as Nala, Kiara's mother.

Blue's acting skills have been highly praised by the film's director Barry Jenkin, who told ET: "There are some things she does in this film that are really emotional. She's a thespian."He also made it clear that Blue was picked for her own talents, and that it had nothing to do with her famous family.

"It had nothing to do with mom and dad. She was the right young woman for the job," he said.

Blue's family are all very proud of her and her grandfather, Matthew Knowles, penned an open letter to his granddaughter back in March.

Part of his message to her read: "It's clear that you have an extraordinary Knowles spirit, and I am confident that you will find your true passion in life. Whether it's in music, art, science, business, or any other field, I hope that you have the courage to pursue it wholeheartedly.

"Whatever path you choose, I hope it brings you fulfilment, joy, and a deep sense of purpose.⁠"

Matthew ended the message by urging Blue to "never be afraid" of exploring new opportunities, and highlighted her bravery. "Chase your dreams, follow your heart, and always believe in the extraordinary potential that lies within you," he wrote.

