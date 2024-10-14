Sandra Bullock's teen son Louis towers over her in rare outing

Sandra Bullock was spotted enjoying a casual family day out in Los Angeles on Sunday, looking as relaxed as ever while spending time with her 15-year-old son, Louis.

The actress, 60, who recently delighted fans by reuniting with Keanu Reeves for the 30th anniversary screening of Speed, kept it low-key as she enjoyed a quiet moment with her son.

Dressed down in a light gray hoodie paired with matching joggers, Sandra looked effortlessly chic while maintaining a laid-back vibe.

She accessorized her look with dark sunglasses and a tan baseball cap, which complemented her long, dark locks. Opting for a natural look, the Oscar winner appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, allowing her radiant complexion to shine through.

Louis, 15, who is growing up fast, matched his mom's casual vibe in long denim shorts and a loose-fitting purple hoodie. He completed his outfit with white sneakers and ankle socks, making for the perfect relaxed Sunday look.

© AKGS Actress and proud mom Sandra Bullock was spotted taking her children to a weekend sewing class in sunny Los Angeles

In addition to Louis, Sandra is also the proud mom of her daughter, Laila, 11. The Blind Side star has always been fiercely protective of her children, shielding them from the public eye while giving them as normal a life as possible amidst her A-list Hollywood status.

The family is still processing the loss of Sandra’s longtime partner, Bryan Randall, who tragically passed away in August after a private three-year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

© Alamy Sandra Bullock with her late partner Bryan Randall

Bryan, a photographer who had been by Sandra’s side since 2015, was just 57 years old. The couple met when Sandra hired Bryan to photograph Louis’ birthday party, and their love blossomed from there.

Sandra had previously spoken about Bryan with deep affection, describing him as "the love of my life" during a candid 2021 interview on Red Table Talk.

She praised him for being a guiding light in her children’s lives and someone who set an exceptional example for Louis and Laila. His passing was a devastating blow for Sandra, but true to her resilient nature, she has been navigating her grief by staying close to her family and keeping herself busy.

© Getty Images Sandra Bullock's son Louis Bardo Bullock back in 2013

One project that has brought some joy back into Sandra's life is her much-anticipated reunion with Nicole Kidman for the upcoming sequel to Practical Magic.

Fans of the original 1998 film were overjoyed when news broke that the two actresses would be reprising their roles more than 25 years after the first film’s release. The original movie, based on Alice Hoffman’s best-selling novel, has remained a cult classic over the years, adored for its enchanting storyline and the undeniable chemistry between Sandra and Nicole.

The sequel will see Sandra and Nicole, now 56, stepping back into the roles of Sally and Gillian Owens, two sisters who come from a long line of witches with powerful magical abilities.