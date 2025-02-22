Meghan Markle's secret way she's encouraging Archie and Lilibet to follow in her footsteps

Meghan Markle has always been incredibly vocal about her devotion to charitable causes, which she has continued and expanded during her marriage to Prince Harry.

Having been taught the importance of charity during her childhood, she has also committed to raising Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the same way.

The Duchess of Sussex debuted a new red heart necklace earlier this week, in a video she shared on Instagram to officially announce the launch of her brand, 'As Ever'. Fans couldn't help but notice the necklace, which appears to be engraved with the letters 'A' and 'L', to commemorate her dear children.

However, what makes her brand new accessory so special is the charitable cause behind it. The pendant by The Gold Album was crafted in collaboration with CHLA Heart Ambassador, Kelly McKee Zajfen, and 15% of all sales go directly to the charity's mission to help children's hearts, by treating them and providing a family-oriented, child-friendly environment.

CHLA delivers high standards of pediatric care to children from all 50 states in the USA, as well as over 75 countries, and is home to the highest-performing pediatric cardiac program in the Western United States.

Meghan's desire to raise charitable children

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also made it clear that they want to instill charitable values in Archie and Lilibet throughout their childhood, something that Meghan says was important to her growing up.

Meghan revealed the sweet way she's teaching Archie to care for the homeless in an interview with The Cut for The New York Times. Meghan took journalist, Allison P. Davis, to collect Archie from school, and she documented their journey in an article.

During the ride, Allison wrote: "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

She added: "At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner.

"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars."

© Instagram Meghan was seen helping the wildfire relief effort

Prince Harry and Meghan have been continually devoted to charitable causes. Just last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were out and about helping those affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles, donating to the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery Fund and visiting affected families.

The couple, who live in LA with their children, were seen arriving carrying clothes, beauty products and food for volunteers.

