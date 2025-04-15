Princess Kate's 'vital' solo mornings before three kids' daily fights

The Princess of Wales is likely enjoying a break from her busy mornings with her three kids amid their Easter break.

Before Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis awake and the chaos of the morning school run begins, Kate reportedly enjoys a moment of calm alone, and her daily routine is surprisingly simple yet effective.

Kate's 'no luxury' mornings

© WireImage The Princess of Wales reveals she likes a calm moment alone without her phone in the morning

'Start the day as you mean to go on' is a classic idiom that Prince William's wife puts into practice. According to former royal cleaner Anne Simmons, the royal mother enjoys a cup of tea by the window and keeps her phone at bay to prevent stress.

Anne, who worked for the royals for over a decade, told Edit Suits: "She's incredibly organised. No chaos, no luxury overload - just a handful of carefully chosen steps that she clearly trusts.

"There was one product for her hair, a natural moisturiser, and always a moment to herself before things got busy."

She added: "No phone, just silence."

Royal's 'refreshing' routine

© Shutterstock Princess Kate always looks refreshed on the school run

Commenting on her anti-phone routine, Andrew Seed, Managing Director at The Odd Company, said: "The morning should be a time to ease gently into the day, allowing your body to adjust its hormone levels, blood pressure, and overall mental state. Reaching for your phone the moment you wake up can overstimulate the brain, depriving you of a vital period of calm.

"If the first thing you see is something negative, whether it’s the news, a message, or a work email, it can trigger a stress response that may stay with you for the rest of the day."

He added that Kate's approach was "refreshing" and noted it allows her to get quality sleep at night.

"Crucially, experiencing stress while still in bed can lead your brain to associate that space with anxiety, rather than rest. Keeping the bed as a dedicated space for rest and sleep is essential to maintaining healthy sleep hygiene.

"A good morning routine is just as vital as a strong evening one. At times, I worry that people get caught up in the latest consumer trends, whether it’s sleep tape or a new supplement, so it’s refreshing to see something as simple as putting the phone aside being embraced by the royals."

Kids' morning 'fight'

© Getty The Wales children reportedly "fight" over music in the mornings

Kate's moment of calm can't last long in a household with three young children, especially since Prince William admitted their kids "fight" over their music in the mornings.

"Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," William said during an episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk.

"And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music."

© Max Mumby/Indigo, Getty Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis like to "mess around" at home, according to Prince William

He added it's not just singing that interests his children. "Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything," the doting father-of-three said.

"She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around, trying to do the same thing. It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around and singing."