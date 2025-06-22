Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, 8, showcases new smile

Members of the royal family are known for their perfect smiles and it seems Princess Beatrice's stepson is following suit.
On Sunday, his mother, American architect Dara Huang, took to Instagram to share a new video showing her son Wolfie's evolving smile.
The eight-year-old is undergoing orthodontic treatment, his mother revealed, at Dr Indiya Orthodontics on London's Wigmore Street, where his teeth are being straightened out over time.
"So on the left is the before, which is crazy mangled and you can see how much crowding he had here and this is where we are now which is so much better," Dara said, pointing to before and after shots of Wolfie's teeth. "We're in progress. We're getting there."
Royals with braces
Wolfie, who is the son Dara shares with Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is in good company when it comes to royals with braces.
Princess Beatrice wore 'train track' style braces on her teeth from 2001 to 2003, while her sister Princess Eugenie went through the same treatment.
Meanwhile, in 2009, the Prince of Wales visited the World Headquarters of JCB, with one shot showing him wearing a fixed retainer on his bottom teeth.
More recently, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, was spotted at the 2019 Royal Windsor Horse Show wearing braces on her teeth.
Wolfie's rare appearances
It is a rarity for Wolfie to be documented during a public appearance. Though his mother shared a carousel of photos from their life together to mark Mother's Day in May, Wolfie was last seen publicly with his father at Christmas.
Accompanying Edoardo and Beatrice, Wolfie attended the Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate last year, having also been a special guest at the Princess of Wales' Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey earlier that month.
DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie looks so adorable in photo from inside palatial London home
He was among just a few royal children to attend who also included Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Wolfie, whose real name is Christopher Wolfe, was so sweet in a navy jacket and trousers that matched his property developer father's suit.