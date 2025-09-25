Signs your dog is happy - including what the 'zoomies' really mean

If you're a dog owner, the chances are that you already feel as if you know your furry friend pretty well. Dogs are an extension of family and provide companionship, love and affection, so any owner who spends plenty of time with their pooch will have a good idea of how they're feeling most of the time. However, the reality is that dogs, obviously, can't communicate in the same way we do, so they have their own ways of showing us. And while it's impossible to read their minds, there are tell-tale (or should that be tell-tail) signs that they are feeling happy, content and cared for.

According to PetMD, dogs have the emotional capacity of a two-year-old human, so they have the ability to feel emotions like joy, anger and fear. But rather than throwing a 'terrible twos' tantrum, they have their own unique methods. Below are some general signs to keep in mind, so you can be assured your dog is happy and that their overall well-being is positive.

© Getty Images Dogs will typically show signs of happiness through body language and behavioural traits

Body language signs of happiness

We all know that a wagging tail is a surefire way to determine that your dog is happy and excited. But it doesn't stop there. When a dog is really happy and excited, they'll wiggle their whole body as well as their tail. When a dog is feeling content and relaxed, the body will usually be 'rested' with the tail ever so slightly raised in a relaxed position. This means your dog is perfectly calm and collected.

The eyes and the ears tell a story, too. A soft but open gaze means your dog is happy and relaxed. Dogs can widen their eyes and narrow them, too, so if this happens, it usually means they feel threatened or frightened. The ears are normally laid restfully against the head when a dog is feeling happy. Upright ears don't necessarily mean they're unhappy, but they mean they're alert and perhaps on the lookout for something.

© Getty Images A wagging tail, the 'zoomies' and relaxed ears are all signs that your dog is happy and content

Behavioural signs

With the physical appearance signs of a happy dog now being understood, it's important to note the behavioural signs. When a dog is happy, generally speaking, they will be playful and curious.

Pet Plan notes that when a dog wants to play, following you around and even having the 'Zoomies', then they're clear signs that your dog is very happy. "One of the most obvious signs of canine happiness is an energetic dog that wants to play. Whether it's bringing you their favourite chew toy or initiating a lively game of fetch, exuberant play is a clear indicator your dog is feeling good."

© Getty Images When a dog is happy, generally speaking, they will be playful and curious

They add: "Zoomies – the random bursts of energy where your dog sprints around in circles or zig zags at full speed – are a sure sign of a happy, excited pup. Known more formally as frenetic random activity periods (FRAPs), these high-octane moments are simply your dog’s way of letting loose and expressing their delight." A soft, gentle bark or vocalisation can also be a sign that your dog is feeling good and wants to tell you about it!

A change in appetite is a sign that your dog is not feeling 100 per cent well, so if your dog is munching away on their breakfast, lunch and dinner, you can be assured that they're feeling happy and well looked after. The same goes for their sleep. Adult dogs can sleep for up to 16 hours a day, so if they're getting plenty of shut-eye, it means they're content and stress-free.

© Getty Images/iStockphoto If a dog is attached to their owner it means they're happy and relaxed

Social signs

Just like humans, dogs use social cues with their owners and other dogs to communicate how they feel about their surroundings. If you have a happy dog, they will want to spend plenty of time with you and, as mentioned, will have the Zoomies or do their best wriggle dance in front of you to show you they love you. Not only that, but if they show you their belly, climb on you, and generally never leave you alone, you're doing a stellar job as a pet owner.

While it's natural for some dogs to be wary of new dogs when out on a walk, a happy dog, generally speaking, will be calm and even excited around other dogs (pack mentality, of course).

© Getty Images If your dog has a healthy appetite, it's a sign of them being content in their environment

Health indicators

If a dog isn't in good physical health, then it's understandable that their mental health will be affected. A dog in a healthy shape and a healthy weight is likely to be very happy and not suffering from poor mental health. It's an indicator that they have a great appetite and get plenty of exercise.

Preventive care

Meanwhile, although there are plenty of signs to look out for to check if your dog is feeling happy and content, preventing distress and illness is a surefire way to ensure your dog stays happy and relaxed most of the time. This means that regular vet checks are important, healthy and regular routines to keep them grounded and familiar with their environment, and vaccinations to make sure they remain in optimal health.