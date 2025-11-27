What should you name your dog? Most popular girls and boys names for every breed

Dog names come in all shapes and sizes, and whether you're interested in going down a more traditional route or pushing the boundaries, there's a name out there that will perfectly suit your pooch.

Similarly to children's names, there's a cycle of trends that do the rounds, and what was in last year may be old news this year as tastes change and the zeitgeist does its thing.

Last year, dog owners played it safe for the most part, with traditional dog-esque names topping the list of 2024's most popular monikers.

It was the era of the classic tag with nature-inspired names such as Poppy and Willow, ranking highly for their versatility and suitability for all breeds.

I know from my experience, choosing a name for your pet is an agonising task at times if you have more than one in mind. My dog had two names, Daisy and Lottie before we finally decided Lottie was the one!

That's why I enlisted the help of the experts to understand what's hot and what's not when it comes to dog names in 2025.

What is the most common dog name?

While there were a few strong contenders, two clear names took the top spot for the most popular dog names chosen in the last year, Luna and Teddy, according to research done by Agria Pet Insurance.

Lars B. Andersen, name expert and Managing Director at mynametags.com, told HELLO!: "It comes as no surprise that some of the most popular dog names of 2025, Poppy and Teddy, have also been rising in popularity amongst new parents over the last five years.

"This fits with the general trend we’re seeing of parents and dog owners alike opting for short, simple names for their family members."

He continued: "However, whilst these names might be the most common overall, our data shows that dog name trends differ significantly depending on breed.

"For instance, the most common names for Jack Russells are Jack and Rosie - names that are just as likely to be found in the classroom as the dog park.

"German Shepherd owners, on the other hand, tend to be more adventurous with their choices, opting for Zeus and Luna."

© Getty Images The most popular names in 2024 were Luna and Teddy

Most popular female dog names

The data from Agria revealed the top ten names chosen by owners of female dogs to be the following:

Luna - this was the top name amongst Border Collie owners Bella - Beagle owners were the biggest fans of this name Daisy - most Cavapoos bought last year were called Daisy Poppy - this name reigned victorious over Cavalier King Charles Spaniel owners Willow - Whippet owners were besotted with Willow Ruby - this was 2024's name of the Hungarian Vizsla Bonnie - this was popular amongst most puppy owners Lola - French Bulldog owners favoured this name Coco - owners of Chihuahuas loved this one Winnie - Dachshunds took control of this moniker

Most popular male dog names

Teddy - Cockapoo owners went for this one Milo - many Cocker Spaniels were dubbed Milo Charlie - this was the most used name for Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Buddy - shortened to Budd, Bichon Frise owners loved this one Max - Border Collie owners chose this name the most Monty - there were plenty of Golden Retrievers called Monty Reggie - no specific breeds Cooper - no specific breeds Bear - German Shepherd owners opted for Bear Bertie - no specific breeds

© Getty Images Dachshunds took control of the moniker Winnie

How to know what's trending?

With the fast-moving nature of this generation, it is hard to keep up and follow how the name trends are changing.

What was once seen as cute and cool might now be naff and old, so choosing a name should really be more of a personal process than an attempt at chasing what's popular.

Jenny Prevel from D for Dog, a family-run pet store selling to dog owners for more than 20 years, lent a helping hand and shared: "We have seen dog-naming trends come and go, loop back around and occasionally appear seemingly out of nowhere or spring from popular culture.

"A lot of last year's favourites are still holding strong. The trend for giving dogs classic human names has definitely remained popular."

She continued: "Ruby, Lola and Poppy are still in vogue for girls, and Freddie, Alfie and Buddy remain common for the boys.

"Alliterative pairings are also still popular, like Bonnie and Buddy or Molly and Milo. When it comes to our four-legged friends, the cute factor will never get old.

"The human-name trend has taken a slightly more ironic and tongue-in-cheek turn in 2025. We have noticed more dogs being called names like Dave and Brian or Shirley and Bridget.

"Popular culture will always contribute to any names list, and one noticeable late addition this year has been Ozzy, which increased in popularity after the news about Ozzy Osbourne."

Jenny concluded: "More traditional non-human dog names are not topping the charts so much these days, although old favourites like Monty and Cooper are never far from the top twenty."