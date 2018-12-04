Christmas Gift Guide

For teenagers

Christmas gifts for teenagers for 2018

If your teen is looking enviously at his or her friends who are enjoying the fruits of wireless charging with their iPhone 10s, this is a perfect solution. If their phone is an older model than an iPhone 8, upgrade the phone with this clever Aircharge case, which makes anything from an iPhone 5 up to a 7Plus wireless chargeable. Place the charger on a compatible Q1 wireless charger and voila! So smart.

From £89.99, Aircharge.com

Babyliss Straight Barrel Wand and Pro-Spectrum Dryer

Ideal for the teen who likes to always look her best – this hairdryer and barrel wand duo will ensure a sleek-looking hair do or perfect curls, whichever she’s in the mood for. At a fabulous price, these teal-coloured styling tools won’t only do the job well, they’ll look fab on her dressing table too.

From £19.99, Babyliss

Neon sign

What self-respecting teen doesn’t want to see her name in lights? And failing that, an ice cream cone or a cocktail sign is pretty fun. These Lighten Up neon signs will increase the cool quotient of any bedroom.

From £65, TalkingTables

FitBit Charge 3

If you struggle to get your teen out of bed in the morning, the FitBit Charge 3 might be just the solution. Not only will it encourage lazy teenagers to keep active, the impressive sleep tracking shows them exactly whether they are, or aren’t, getting enough of the right kind of zzzs. With a seven-day battery life, this update on the classic Charge is now waterproof so they can wear it whatever they’re doing. Smartphone notifications help keep busy teens organised, and female health trackers even enable girls to understand their bodies and fertility on a daily basis. The special edition includes FitBit pay.

£129.99, Amazon

Lenovo Yoga 530

A smart piece of tech for your creative teen, hopefully meaning screen time is as productive as it is plentiful. The Yoga 530 is a compact 14” laptop/tablet convertible which comes complete with an Active Pen – meaning art and design projects are a breeze. Can be used for work and research in laptop mode, then flipped when a tablet would be more useful (those moments when you want to watch a movie on the train or to check out the latest Youtube videos in the coffee shop)

£429, PCWorld

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple

This stunning purple phone is a limited edition Christmas offering from OnePlus whose 6T is getting rave reviews as one of the best android offerings for 2018. This handset retails for just £529 – a great price point for a truly premium smartphone. With many features of its more expensive competitors, the 6T boasts in-display fingerprint sensor, a portrait mode (not just for iPhones), nightscape mode, 4k video capture and super slow-mo (not just a Samsung feature).

£529, Amazon

Tekscore Multigame Table

Turn your teen's bedroom (or, your living room - sorry!) into the perfect chill out zone with a Tekscore multi game table, with as many options as you could possibly require. If you're pushed for space, the 5ft will see your early teen through till at least 16. If you have more space - maybe a garage - the 6ft tables are perfect. You can choose to have pool, air hockey (the tables plug in and pump out proper air), to add in table tennis or fusball. The options are endless. Our favourite for less spacious homes is this 5ft version which folds for easy storage, but provides hours of entertainment whenever it's pulled out. Good for early teens through to six formers.

£349, Liberty Games

IFROGZ Sound Hub Earbuds

Whatever you’re doing and wherever you are these cute earbuds are perfect for making sure you’re ready for music or audio. Wireless and water resistant (so suitable for even the toughest of workouts) it’s the perfect stocking filler for the music-crazy teen in your life.

From £19.99, Zagg.com

Pegasus 22" Skateboard

Let your teen skate in style with this super cool, ridiculously stylish cruiser, perfect for showing off on Instagram. Features a light blue deck and pink glitter wheels.

£89, Penny Skateboards

