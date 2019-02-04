Strictly Come Dancing has been entertaining the public for 14 years and it hasn't just only united couples such as Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell or Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev, but it's also created families- with babies included! Following the announcement last week that Strictly Come Dancing couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez were expecting their first child, HELLO! were prompted to have a look at other Strictly professionals who have heard the pitter-patter of tiny feet.
Brendan Cole
Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe Hobbs had the best Christmas present of all in 2012 when Zoe gave birth to their daughter, Aurelia, on Christmas Day. Six years later, in March 2018, the couple announced that they had introduced their son, Dante, into the world. In November 2018, during an appearance on Loose Women, Brendan explained that he had been having difficulties bonding with Dante, despite never having an issue forming a close relationship with Aurelia. He stated: "I can barely even speak about it. With mothers, there's post-natal depression and there's quite a big percentage of people who experience it. With fathers it's not really talked about. I just thought to myself 'why am I not bonding?'" Brendan went on to explain that after six weeks things changed and his relationship with his son began to thrive.