From Alex Jones and Gemma Atkinson to Meghan Markle – celebrities due in 2019

Every new year brings fresh joy and 2019 is even more momentous than others with the arrival of a royal baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have created a baby buzz like no other, but there are a handful of celebrities who are also expanding their families. The expectant parents include Kim Kardashian, Gordon Ramsay, Gregg Wallace, Gemma Atkinson and Myleene Klass. Here's a round-up of celebrities who will be changing a few nappies this year!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Kensington Palace announced the pregnancy news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Twitter in October, stating: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019." In January 2019, Meghan and Harry visited Birkenhead, Merseyside where Meghan revealed that she was six months pregnant and due in April-May. They also recently revealed they don't know the gender of their first child, so we will have to wait until then to find out!