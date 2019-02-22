﻿
11 Photos | Beauty

From Alex Jones and Gemma Atkinson to Meghan Markle – celebrities due in 2019

Here's who will be welcoming a new addition to the family this year

...
1/11
meghan markle bump
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

Every new year brings fresh joy and 2019 is even more momentous than others with the arrival of a royal baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have created a baby buzz like no other, but there are a handful of celebrities who are also expanding their families. The expectant parents include Kim Kardashian, Gordon Ramsay, Gregg Wallace, Gemma Atkinson and Myleene Klass. Here's a round-up of celebrities who will be changing a few nappies this year!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Kensington Palace announced the pregnancy news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Twitter in October, stating: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019." In January 2019, Meghan and Harry visited Birkenhead, Merseyside where Meghan revealed that she was six months pregnant and due in April-May. They also recently revealed they don't know the gender of their first child, so we will have to wait until then to find out!

joe and stacey smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash announced in February that they are expecting their first baby together. The pair shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of the baby scan. Joe stated: "I can't begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news. We've been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we've had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It's all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn't be happier right now." The pair first met in 2010 when Stacey won I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out…of Here! but didn’t start dating until six years later.

gemma atkinson and gorka
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

In February, the Strictly stars announced they were expecting their first child, after a year of dating. The pair revealed the happy news on Instagram, with Gemma posting a picture of their pet dogs with signposts on their neck that confirm the news. The former Emmerdale star captioned the photo: "And what amazing big brothers they will be! Myself and Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already." The couple met whilst competing against each other on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and moved in together soon after they confirmed the relationship.

alex jones and charlie thomson
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson

The One Show host revealed in December that she was expecting her second baby live on the show whilst presenting alongside co-host Matt Baker, joking: "No I haven't been eating all the mince pies! There is a little baby, look! I am expecting another baby." The Welsh television presenter welcomed son Teddy with her husband Charlie Thomson in 2017.

myleene klass and simon motson
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Myleene Klass and Simon Motson

Myleene Klass announced on Valentine's Day 2019 that she was pregnant with her third child, sharing a special photograph on Instagram of her in underwear holding her blossoming bump. This baby will be the 40-year-old's first with boyfriend of two years Simon Motson, as her two other children, Hero and Ava, are from her marriage with Graham Quinn.

kim kardashian and kanye west
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West confirmed that their family was growing again back in January, on Watch What Happens Live. Kim explained that they would be welcome a boy "soon" via a surrogate. The couple already have three children; with the youngest, Chicago born via a surrogate in January 2018. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted for surrogacy following preeclampsia and placenta accrete after the birth of her first two children.

ashley banjo and wife francesca
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Ashley Banjo and Francesca Banjo

The Dancing on Ice judge shared a photograph on Instagram in October showing a baby scan and a pink pair of shoes round his neck, which he captioned: "I am so excited to finally share the news that we are having a baby!! Now the time has come to finally say this out loud and I have no idea what to say! I don't know if words alone can explain how full of joy and happiness, we both are." The star went on to joke that he hopes his daughter will be a dancer, and that he already had the dancing shoes ready for the arrival of his first child.

beth tweddle and andy allen
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

Beth Tweddle and Andy Allen

The World champion gymnast is expecting with her husband Andy Allen. The couple are due to welcome their first baby in Spring, sharing the news on her Instagram page in December: "Really excited to share the news that Andy and I are expecting our first child in May 2019."

gordon ramsay and tana tamsay
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Tana Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay

On New Year's Day, Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana announced they were expecting their fifth child. The Celebrity Chef posted a video where their other four children spoke individually to the camera to exclaim: "Happy New Year" before spinning round to his wife of 22 years and revealing her bump, shouting: "and guess what, we've got another one coming!" The announcement comes two years after the couple suffered a tragic miscarriage in June 2016, where the couple lost a baby boy named Rocky.

gregg wallace and wife anne-marie
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Gregg Wallace and Anne-Marie

MasterChef's Gregg Wallace and wife Anne-Marie announced in November that they were expecting a baby boy after receiving fertility treatment. This will be the TV Chef's third child, and it is no surprise that the couple are expecting as the 54-year-old told HELLO! exclusively at their wedding in August 2016: "Anna was clear form the start of our relationship that she wants children and it won't be long at all before that happens."

tom parker and kelsey hardwick
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Tom Parker and Kelsey Hardwick

The Wanted's Tom Parker and wife Kelsey announced in February that they will be welcoming their first child, breaking the news on the singer's YouTube channel on Valentine's Day. The video showed the couple cooking a romantic meal, whilst showing glimpses of Kelsey's baby bump before sharing a picture of the baby scan and a sign that said: "Baby Parker due July 2019." The news came two years after the pop star proposed to his girlfriend in 2016, before waiting to get married in July 2018 because of work commitments.

