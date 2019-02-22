Loose Women stars' baby bumps: Christine Lampard, Andrea McLean, Saira Khan and more

You might like...
-
When royal babies and children get the giggles – see the sweet photos
They may be members of the royal family with a duty to serve their Queen and country, but youngsters like Prince George and Princess Charlotte are...
-
Royal naughty moments: from Prince Harry to Prince George and Princess Charlotte
-
When royals are spotted off-duty from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle
Fans are used to seeing members of the royal family on official engagements, looking immaculate as they carry out their duties and represent Her...
-
Meghan Markle's baby shower – all the photos of the guests, gifts and more
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's rare displays of affection
Do the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hold hands in public? Yes, they do! Here is a photo gallery of Prince William and Kate's most romantic...