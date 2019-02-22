﻿
8 Photos | Beauty

Loose Women stars' baby bumps: Christine Lampard, Andrea McLean, Saira Khan and more

See their beautiful baby bumps…

...
Loose Women stars' baby bumps: Christine Lampard, Andrea McLean, Saira Khan and more
You're reading

Loose Women stars' baby bumps: Christine Lampard, Andrea McLean, Saira Khan and more

1/8
Next

Stacey Solomon tears up as she makes first pregnant appearance on Loose Women
stacey-solomon-pregnant
1/8

There's another Loose Women baby on the way! Stacey Solomon has just revealed that she and partner Joe Swash are expecting their first child together. The couple, who have three sons between them, announced the news by sharing a very sweet photo of their baby scan on Instagram.

Stacey, pictured here in her second pregnancy, made a special appearance on Loose Women and admitted: "I am so elated and excited. We really can't believe we are privileged to have another child." Overcome with emotion and wiping away her tears, Stacey added: "I honestly don't know what to say, it's almost, I'm almost coming to terms with it, it's such a massive thing and I still haven't quite come to terms with it, so it's like I don't really know what to say!"

The Instagram announcement from Joe had read: "I can't begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news. We've been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we've had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It's all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn't be happier right now."

christine-lampard-pregnant
2/8

Christine Lampard

Christine has just become a mum for the first time, having given birth to baby daughter Patricia in 2018. She returned to work five months later, appearing on Lorraine and Loose Women.

Recalling the moments in the lead up to the birth, Christine shared: "The doctor, just before the big moment, said you're about to become a mummy and that's when the tears started. She's [Patricia] doing very well on the sleeping front, but I still have that moment when I look at her and think, 'I can't believe you're mine.'"

andrea-mclean-pregnnat
3/8

Andrea McLean

The Scottish journalist is the proud mum to daughter Amy and son Finlay from her previous marriages. Andrea, pictured here in 2006 during her pregnancy with Amy, married her third husband Nick Feeney in 2017.

MORE: When royal babies and children get the giggles

saira-khan-pregnant
4/8

Saira Khan

Mother-of-two Saira has previously spoken about her struggle to conceive naturally. She had her son Zac through IVF, before going on to adopt her daughter Amara.

Speaking about her experience with husband Steve Hyde, Saira told Loose Women: "I was 34 when we started to try and it wasn't happening. Steve and I couldn't conceive. It got to the stage I saw babies everywhere. I didn't want to be miserable and I couldn't help it. I was miserable, you have to say. I would go home and cry. One Christmas, we started getting photos of babies. I was so devastated. I couldn't be around peoples families. It was so hard."

MORE: Meghan Markle's exciting maternity plans revealed

penny-lancaster-pregnant
5/8

Penny Lancaster

How fabulous does Penny look? The former model and Loose Women panellist has two sons with her husband, rocker Rod Stewart.

ruth-langsford-pregnant
6/8

Ruth Langsford

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes announced their pregnancy news in 2001. Their son Jack was born in February 2002, with the proud parents showing off their baby boy on air.

denise-van-outen-pregnant
7/8

Denise van Outen

Mum-of-one Denise shares daughter Betsy with her ex-husband Lee Mead. The couple were married from 2009 to 2015, but since their split, they have remained on good terms.

Speaking to HELLO!, Denise has previously said: "I'm very aware of the fact that I want to set a good example to Betsy and I think it's healthy for her to see that she's got two parents who really get on, have the same job, and we sort of work it out between us and juggle it between us. I tend to say no to a lot of work when Lee's really busy and when Lee's really busy I do more work. We just work it around. I think she will hopefully grow up with a strong ethic and understand that what you put in, you get out."

denise-welch-pregnant
8/8

Denise Welch

Former Loose Women panellist Denise, who starred on the show from 2005 to 2013, is pictured when she was pregnant with her second son Louis. Louis' older brother Matthew is a member of popular band the 1975.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...