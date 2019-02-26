﻿
This Morning stars' baby bumps: Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes, Kate Garraway and more!

A trip down memory lane…

There has been many amazing presenters of This Morning over the years and with them comes blossoming bumps from time-to-time. Here, we revisit the famous mums-to-be bumps dating from 1994 all the way to 2018. From Holly Willoughby to Rochelle Humes, Kate Garraway and Lorraine Kelly, don't they all look totally glowing?

 

Holly Willoughby

The resident This Morning darling, Holly Willoughby, started presenting the show in September 2009 following the birth of her first child, Harry, who was born in May earlier that year. She has since had Belle, born in 2011, and Chester born in 2014. Both of these bumps made it on the This Morning sofa. She is photographed above in 2009...

And 2011...

And 2014...

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle has two little girls with her husband, ex-JLS member, Marvin Humes. Alaia-Mai was born in 2013 and her little sister, Valentina Raine, arrived four years later in 2017. 

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden has appeared on This Morning countless times over the years since 2000. She has two girls, Alexa and Hollie born in 2006 and 2012 respectively. 

Christine Lampard

Christine was a frequent on This Morning between 2013 and 2016 and today is often called to stand-in when her co-hosts need some time off. The wife of Frank Lampard welcomed her first baby, Patricia Charlotte, in September 2018. 

Ferne McCann 

While showbiz reporter, watchers of the show saw Ferne's bump grow over the course of 2017. In November that year she gave birth to a little girl that she named Sunday Skye.

Kate Garraway 

Loyal to Good Morning Britain these days, it's unlikely we'll see Kate back on This Morning anytime soon but she has guest presented episodes of the show in earlier years. She is mum to one girl, Darcey, and one boy, William. She is pictured carrying Darcey here back in 2005. 

Lorraine Kelly

Yes, even Lorraine has hosted This Morning. She did a long stint between 2004 and 2006 before guest presenting an episode in 2016. Here she is blooming in 1994 with her only child, Rosie.  

Sharon Marshall

46-year-old Sharon actually announced her pregnancy live on This Morning in 2018 following a long struggle with IVF. She revealed that she started IVF when she was 40 and it cost her and her partner, Paul, £70,000 to conceive. She named her baby girl Betsy. 

