This Morning children: from Holly Willoughby's three kids to Phillip Schofield's brood

Yup. We want their lives

This Morning children: from Holly Willoughby's three kids to Phillip Schofield's brood
This Morning children: from Holly Willoughby's three kids to Phillip Schofield's brood

holly willoughby children
It must be pretty fun if your mum or dad presents This Morning, right? If you were one of Holly Willoughby's three kids, you get to experience the set of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, swing by the Dancing on Ice rink whenever you fancy and meet a host of celebrities on the regular. Phillip Schofield's daughters must be able to get the hottest tickets to all premiers and awards shows and if you're one of Rochelle Humes's girls, you can watch your mum design a collection for New Look, play in your stunning at-home nursery and cosy up with all her famous pals. Here we count every time the This Morning brood have stepped out with one of their famous parents and it's safe to say... definitely want their lives. 

 

Belle Baldwin

Holly's 7-year-old girl with husband Dan Baldwin got access that all Dancing on Ice stars could only dream of by getting a sneak peek backstage at the rink. 

amanda holden children
2/9

Hollie and Alexa Hughes

Aren't these girls the spitting image of their mum, the stunning Amanda Holden?

holly willoughby children
3/9

Belle, Chester and Harry Baldwin

Holly couldn't resist posting a snuggling photo of her and her kids on her Instagram. This heartwarming snap was taken on her 38th birthday. 

 

holly willoughby children
4/9

Belle, Chester and Harry Baldwin

Remember this cute show of Holly lining up her little ones on the set of I'm A Celeb? VIP access, right!

eamonn holmes children
5/9

Declan Holmes

Eamonn Holmes couldn't hide his delight when his son Declan Holmes tied the knot with his wife, Jenny. Eamonn shares Declan, Rebecca and Niall with his first wife, Gabrielle. He is also dad to son Jack with his now-wife and co-presenter, Ruth Langsford.

eamonn holmes children
6/9

Declan, Rebecca, Niall and Jack Holmes

And you can see them all here. Eamonn sweetly captioned the photo, taken on Father's Day, with: "I'm The Daddy ! ...and these are my babies. Love them so much." 

 

phillip schofield children
7/9

Ruby and Molly Lowe

Aren't the Schofield family totally gorgeous?

rochelle humes children
8/9

Valentina and Alaia-Mai Humes

Hanging out in The Dorchester and framed by a heart of roses? We're not envious of Rochelle's girls at all…

rochelle humes children
9/9

Valentina Humes

Looking utterly adorable at her Peppa Pig themed party to celebrate her 2nd birthday, Rochelle and Marvin Humes's pulled out all the stops for their youngest. 

 

