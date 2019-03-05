Gemma Atkinson's baby bump evolution! See how her gorgeous bump has grown

﻿
She's looking blooming gorgeous

It may have only been a short while since Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announced via the sweetest Instagram post ever that they are to become parents for the first time but it's safe to say their baby is certainly blooming. Since breaking the news on 1 February 2019 with a picture of their beloved two dogs with signs around their necks reading: "Guess what, mum's pregnant!" and "We're going to be big brothers!", Gemma has been posting various photos of her bump and she looks incredible.

 

Ready to embrace the changes pregnancy will no doubt bring to her life and body, the fitness star has actually already taken to Instagram to address her body and we couldn't applaud her more. Uploading a photograph of herself before she was pregnant in a bikini, she wrote: "#tb to one of the best holidays in Dom Rep! Rocking my bikini, in my best shape and at my healthiest. I'm posting this because all I’ve been asked since people know I’m pregnant is “are you worried about putting on weight?” Well, in a word, NO. I don’t see pregnancy as just someone gaining weight. I see it as my body shape & size changing because I'm lucky enough to be going through this incredible miracle which nature intended. A miracle sadly denied to many woman, so the last thing I’m going to be worrying about is that one of the side effects of my pregnancy is the fact I WILL GAIN WEIGHT. I’m extremely lucky to be in this situation".

 

She candidly continued: "My cellulite will increase due to the rapid increase in oestrogen in my body. I’ll at times look bloated or have some spots and carry water retention due to my hormones changing, BUT all of the above are signs that my body is working correctly to house my baby. Yes I’m still training & yes I’m very mindful of my food consumption and nutrition (still allowing the odd pizza, chippy or cheesecake of course!) I can’t train to the extent I usually do right now because it’s not safe for my baby and that’s my only priority right now. I know what to do post baby to get myself and my body back to where they were beforehand so I’m not worried one bit. I’m Embracing the wonderful journey I’m on, strangely even the sickness. I’m also lucky in that Gorks is THE most supportive person I could have with me. Constantly making me feel sexy and beautiful in whatever body I’m in. He’s actually loving the fact my boobs have doubled in size... Cant think why [wink emoji, cry-laughing emoji] If you too are going through the wonderful changes in your body during pregnancy I salute you! It’s incredible! I now have a newfound respect for my body and what it’s capable of. [pregnant emoji]".

 

Well said, right?

 

Here, we chart the evolution of the mama-to-be's beautiful bump so far…

 

FEBRUARY

The first picture Gemma posted was of her adorable dog "guarding" the bump. Something tells us the doggies might have to get used to another member of the family receiving Gemma and Gorka's cuddles…

 

February

Proving she is keeping up her training in the healthiest way possible, Gemma's growing bump was visible when she talked her followers through her updated workout routine and warned them what they need to be careful if exercising when pregnant.

 

She captioned the video: "I did a 30 min circuit using mainly my body weight (because my baby is heavy enough). My dumbbells were 3kg so a lot less then usual but I felt great afterwards. I’m wearing a @myzonemoves belt to make sure my heart rate stays in the “safe zone” for baby and for me. I don’t want it too high. I’ve been cleared by my doctor, midwife and Evil Steve to do these exercises and before even considering exercise when pregnant YOU ABSOLUTELY MUST GET THE GO AHEAD FROM PROFESSIONALS. It doesn’t look like a lot and being honest, for the usual me it would have just been my warm up. For pregnant me though, it was fine."

February

Taking her bump for a night out, Gemma looked utterly glowing when she walked the BRITs red carpet and posed for the paps. Stunning.

 

March

Already keen to get their little sprog on the tiles, Gemma posted a gorgeous photo of herself chilling on the sofa and cradling her bump with the caption: "Well, we most certainly have a dancer in there [red heart emoji] #wrigglingbaby". 

March

Gemma revealed she has found Reformer Pilates a great class for her and the baby because although the movements are slow and steady, they still really work you out.

March

Gemma's next post was so gorgeous, Gorka couldn't resist reposting a black and white version of it with the caption: "Just when I thought I couldn’t love you more… [heart emoji] @glouiseatkinson". We can see why.

