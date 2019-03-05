﻿
The cutest TV baby daddies: From Jeremy Kyle to Phillip Schofield, Eamonn Holmes and Piers Morgan

Meet the family...

Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan unite to honour Prince Charles - all the pictures
phillip schofield children
They are some of the biggest presenters in the business and, if you watch anything from morning television to the evening news, they're probably pretty familiar to you by now BUT entertaining us isn't actually their biggest role. Oh no, when the cameras stop rolling, "cut" is yelled and these ITV presenters head home from the studio, they return home to their beloved brood of kids. From Piers Morgan's six-year-old to Jeremy Kyle's four children, here's your chance to meet the family…  

 

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield married his wife, Stephanie, back in 1993 and that same year the couple welcomed their first daughter, Molly. Three years later in 1996, Ruby, came along. The family currently reside in Henley-on-Thames and can sometimes be seen attending red carpet events all together.

piers morgan children
Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan married his first wife, Marion Shalloe, in 1991 and the pair went on to have three sons - Spencer, born in 1993; Stanley, born in 1997; and Albert (known as Bertin), born in 2000. Following their divorce in 2008, Piers married Celia Walden in 2010 and in 2011, their first and only child, Elise was born. Here is the whole crew:

ben shephard children
Ben Shephard

Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard married his wife, Annie, in 2004. They welcomed their first son, Jack, the following year and their second, Sam in 2007.

READ MORE: This Morning stars' baby bumps: Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes, Kate Garraway and more!

eamonn-holmes-children
Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes shares Declan, Rebecca and Niall with his first wife, Gabrielle but as many know, thanks to his on-screen marriage, he is also dad to son Jack with his now-wife and This Morning co-presenter, Ruth Langsford.

jeremy kyle children
Jeremy Kyle

Jeremy Kyle is a father of four. His eldest child Harriet, who he shares with his first wife Kirsty Rowley, actually has a child herself, meaning he's a grandad too! He also has three other children - Henry, 9, Ava, 13, and 14-year old Alice - with his ex-wife, Carla, of 13 years and he is currently engaged to those children's nanny, 36-year-old Vicky Burton.

martin lewis children the money expert
Martin Lewis

Married to TV presenter, Lara Lewington, the couple welcomed their six-year-old child, Sapphire Susan Lewis, back in 2012. Neither of them have Instagram so little is known about The Money Expert's brood.

READ MORE: Martin Lewis announces shocking new career move: all the details

matt barbet children
Matt Barbet

Clearly opting to keep his kids off social media, little is know about Matt Barbet and his wife Katie's nine-year-old and seven-year-old daughters. Fair doos.

