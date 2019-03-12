﻿
Soap Star Babies! 7 actors that have children together in real life

You can't write a script for this

Soap Star Babies! 7 actors that have children together in real life
Soap Star Babies! 7 actors that have children together in real life

charley webb and matthew wolfenden emmerdale children
charley webb and matthew wolfenden emmerdale children
It's a well known phrase, "never mix business with pleasure" but if soap stars' love lives are anything to go by, don't pay any attention. Often handed scripts with steamy scenes and long-running relationships, it's no wonder these actors often end up hitching up in real life and who can blame them, eh? From Coronation Street's Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas to Emmerdale's Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden, and Neighbours, Stefan Denis and Gail Easdale, meet the real-deal soap star families…

 

Emmerdale: Charley Webb & Matthew Wolfenden  

Emmerdale co-stars, Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden, share two children with one on the way and have been together on-and-off since 2009. Their son, Buster, was born in 2010 but the pair split a few years later in 2013, stating that they would remain amicable for the sake of their child. Reconciling the following year, in June 2015 it was revealed that they were expecting their second son, Bowie. In 2018 the pair tied the knot and in February 2019 they announced via Instagram that they were expecting "#Number3". 

ryan thomas and tina obrien coronation street daughter
Coronation Street: Tina O’Brien & Ryan Thomas

They may have been on-screen lovers but Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas decided to take things off-screen too. The pair got together in 2003 and their daughter, Scarlett Jacqueline Thomas, was born in 2008. The couple parted ways in 2009 but have always appeared to remain on good terms - Tina even credited Ryan with helping encourage her to return to Coronation Street in 2014. The pair have since found new loves. Tina is also mum to son, Beau Lee Stephen, with husband Adam Crofts and Ryan Thomas is currently dating Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Joanne Mitchell and Dominic Brunt emmerdale children
Emmerdale: Joanne Mitchell and Dominic Brunt

Dominic met his future Emmerdale co-star and wife, Joanne at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. The two would go on to marry in 2003 and have two children together – sons named Mickey-Joe and Danny-Lee.

 

Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry children
Emmerdale: Jeff Hordley & Zoe Henry

Now this is sweet - Emmerdale co-stars, Jeff Hodley and Zoe Henry are actually college sweethearts but both work on the show. They married in 2003 and are parents to daughter Violet, born in 2005, and a son called Stan, born in April 2008. The family currently lives in West Yorkshire.

Kym Marsh and Jamie Lomas daughter polly
Coronation Street: Kym Marsh & Jamie Lomas

Coronation Street's Kym Marsh and Jamie Lomas started dating in 2008 and had a baby together the following year. Tragically their newborn son, Archie Jay Lomas, was born 18 weeks early and passed away moments after birth. Three years later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Polly, and a year later they married in Cheshire. In 2013, the couple announced their separation, with Kym citing "unreasonable behaviour" and their divorce was finalised the year after that. Kym is also mum to Emilie, who is pregnant with her first child, and David Cunliffe Jr. Jamie also has a son named Billy from a previous relationship.

Lucy-Jo Hudson and Alan Halsall
Coronation Street: Lucy-Jo Hudson & Alan Halsall

Lucy-Jo Hudson and Alan Halsall met on the cobbles of Coronation Street in 2005 and were married in 2009. In 2013, Lucy-Jo gave birth to their daughter, Sienna-Rae but in 2016 announced they were to part ways. Rekindling their romance a few weeks later, last year they confirmed they are to divorce.

 

Stefan Denis and Gail Easdale children neighbours
Neighbours: Stefan Denis & Gail Easdale

Despite being Neighbours co-stars, this isn't actually how Stefan Denis and Gail Easdale met. They were actually married before Gail was offered the role.

Talking of joining the cast that her hubby was already a part of, she previously said:  “It was nerve-wracking. A lot of people presumed I was there to have lunch with my husband. All of a sudden, I am in the makeup chair and they are looking at me saying, ‘Are you going out somewhere?’

“It was a very different atmosphere going in to a work environment but everyone is so nice". The couple have been married since 2000 and share children, Cameron, Declan and Darcy.

