Coronation Street's cast: meet their real-life children

helen flanagan kids children family
1/9

Coronation Street is one of the most loved streets in the United Kingdom and the show attracts millions of viewers a month, so it's no surprise people are pretty invested in the show's on-screen characters. From who they're dating and who they're plotting to kill to who's got the biggest revelation of the week, there's no doubt they keep our interest alive night after night. However, how much do you know about the cast off-screen? Who do the likes of Helen Flanagan, Tina O'Brien and Jack P Shepherd return home to from the cobbles? It's time to meet the family…

 

Helen Flanagan who plays Rosie Webster

Helen has been in a relationship with Celtic footballer, Scott Sinclair, since 2009. They have two daughters together, Matilda, born in June 2015, and Delilah, born in June 2018. The couple announced their engagement in May 2018, nine years after first getting together.

tina obrien kids children famliy
2/9

Tina O’Brien who plays Sarah Platt

They may have been on-screen lovers but co-stars Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas decided to take things off-screen too. The pair got together in 2003 and their daughter, Scarlett Jacqueline, was born in 2008. The couple parted ways in 2009 but have always appeared to remain on good terms - Tina even credited Ryan with helping encourage her to return to Coronation Street in 2014. The pair have since found new loves. Tina welcomed a son, Beau, with Adam Crofts in 2014 and the couple married four years later on New Year's Eve 2018. Ryan Thomas is currently dating former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh.

 

READ MORE: Corrie's Tina O'Brien pens emotional message about the struggles she faced after daughter's birth

alan halsall kids children family
3/9

Alan Halsall who plays Tyrone Dobbs

Alan Halsall and fellow Corrie star Lucy-Jo Hudson met on the hit ITV show in 2005 and were married in 2009. In 2013, Lucy-Jo gave birth to their daughter, Sienna-Rae. In 2016 the couple announced they were to part ways but ended up rekindling their romance a few weeks later. In 2018 they finally confirmed their divorce with Lucy releasing the following statement: “I can confirm that Al and I are in the process of divorcing.

"We remain friends and devoted Mummy and Daddy to our daughter Sienna.

"We would appreciate privacy so that we can focus on Sienna’s continued happiness.”

jennie mcalpine kids children family
4/9

Jennie McAlpine who plays Fiz Brown

Jennie, who plays the Street's beloved Fiz Brown, married her long-term love, Chris Farr, in 2017 after getting together in 2005. The couple had their son, Albert, in 2014, and welcomed their daughter, Hilda, in 2018.

jack p shepherd kids children family son
5/9

Jack P. Shepherd who plays David Platt

Jack P. Shepherd, 31, shares two children with his ex-partner Lauren Shippey, 10-year-old daughter Nyla, and six-year-old son Reuben. The couple had been together for fifteen years before calling it quits in 2017. Jack is also a dad to a son named Greyson, who was born while he was still with Lauren. Jack has never met Greyson but does pay child maintenance. 

 

READ NEXT: Coronation Street's real-life romances: 5 couples who dated and found love on the cobbles

Sally Dynevor kids children family
6/9

Sally Dynevor who plays Sally Webster

Sally Dynevor, who has played Sally Webster since 1986, has been married to scriptwriter Tim Dynevor since 2008. The couple share three children together - Phoebe, born in 1995,  Samuel, born in 1997, and Harriet, born in 2003.

sue cleaver son kids children family
7/9

Sue Cleaver who plays Eileen Grimshaw

Sue, who plays the good-hearted Eileen Grimshaw, has a son named Elliott with her ex-husband, James Quinn. The couple were married for ten years between 1993 and 2003.

 

READ NEXT: Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver asks for help following health concern

jane danson kids children family
8/9

Jane Danson who plays Leanne Battersby

Jane Danson, who wowed this year on Dancing on Ice, is a mum of three in real-life. She met former Brookside actor, Robert Beck, in 1999 and married in 2005. They share sons Harry and Sam together.

alison king kids children family
9/9

Alison King who plays Carla Connor

Alison gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Mae, in 2009 following a relationship with Coronation Street sound technician Adam Huckett. The pair began dating in 2007, got engaged in 2011 but in 2012 the engagement was called off. She has now been dating Hollyoaks assistant director Paul Slavin since 2016.

