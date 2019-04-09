7 celebrities open up about the pressure of losing baby weight

Gemma Atkinson
Gemma Atkinson is another celebrity who is expecting. The former actress is about to become a first-time mum with her partner, Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez but shockingly has already had to respond to people commenting on her changing weight.
When she uploaded a photo of herself before she was pregnant in a bikini, she wrote: "#tb to one of the best holidays in Dom Rep! Rocking my bikini, in my best shape and at my healthiest. I'm posting this because all I’ve been asked since people know I’m pregnant is 'are you worried about putting on weight?' Well, in a word, NO.
"I don’t see pregnancy as just someone gaining weight. I see it as my body shape & size changing because I'm lucky enough to be going through this incredible miracle which nature intended. A miracle sadly denied to many woman, so the last thing I’m going to be worrying about is that one of the side effects of my pregnancy is the fact I WILL GAIN WEIGHT. I’m extremely lucky to be in this situation.
"My cellulite will increase due to the rapid increase in oestrogen in my body. I’ll at times look bloated or have some spots and carry water retention due to my hormones changing, BUT all of the above are signs that my body is working correctly to house my baby...I’m Embracing the wonderful journey I’m on, strangely even the sickness.
"I’m also lucky in that Gorks is THE most supportive person I could have with me. Constantly making me feel sexy and beautiful in whatever body I’m in. He’s actually loving the fact my boobs have doubled in size... Can't think why. If you too are going through the wonderful changes in your body during pregnancy I salute you! It’s incredible! I now have a new found respect for my body and what it’s capable of." Hear, hear.
READ MORE: Gemma Atkinson's baby bump evolution! See how her gorgeous bump has grown