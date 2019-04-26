Here are some of the most unique celebrity baby names and why they were chosen

Brooklyn Beckham
Victoria and David Beckham's first son Brooklyn was born in 1999 at the Portland Hospital in London. The couple revealed Brooklyn was where their first son was conceived, so it seems fitting that this was the name choice. Victoria said at the time "I like Brooklyn as a name- it's quite different- but you couldn’t do it all the time. It wouldn't work if you were somewhere like Moscow."
There are many more celebrity parents that have followed suit, using locations as names for their children including Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin who named their daughter Ireland Baldwin. Shakira and Gerard Pique have a 6-year-old named Milan, and Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky named their first child India. Alicia Keys and Swiss Beatz have done the same, choosing the name Egypt for their son after the successful singer had a lone, life changing trip there. “When we found out I was pregnant, my husband said, ‘Egypt was such an important time for you. That really changed your life. Wouldn’t that be amazing as a name?’ Once he said that, I was like, ‘Yes.'” Six-year-old Tennessee, who is the son of Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth was also named after a location.
READ MORE: The unique royal baby names Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could choose based on their family trees