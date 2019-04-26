﻿
Here are some of the most unique celebrity baby names and why they were chosen

Some parents get very creative...

Kate singing God Save the Queen is the best video you'll see today
apple martin
Photo: © Getty Images
1/14

With the royal baby looming and the bookies revealing that traditional name Elizabeth is the most popular pick for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child, we have decided to take a look at some of the most unusual celebrity baby names. From places to favourite literature characters and even superhero names – could any of these unique names be in the running for the new royal baby?

Apple Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and her first husband and Coldplay front man Chris Martin started the unique baby naming trend when they announced their daughter's name, Apple, in 2004. In an interview with Howard Stern in 2015, the Iron Man actress who also has a son called Moses, explained that her daughter "loves" her name and it was "Chris that named her."

bear
Photo: © Instagram
2/14

Bear Grey Payne

In 2017, Cheryl and Liam announced the birth of their son, but revealed they had not yet decided on a name. It was revealed shortly after that their new arrival was called Bear Grey Payne, with the couple calling their child Cub as a nickname. In a radio interview in the US, Liam revealed that it was Cheryl who opted for the unusual moniker explaining: "The reason she chose Bear in the end was because Bear is a name that when you leave a room you won’t forget. And I like that. When I look at him, he is Bear." The One Direction star added, “To be honest at first I wasn’t having it, I didn’t understand it and I wasn’t sure. Now I look at him and he is Bear. It’s mad.”

blue ivy carter
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

Blue Ivy Carter

In 2012, the couple made headlines when they named their daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Although, it has never been confirmed why this was the chosen child's name, there is a popular theory that Ivy  was chosen because it represents the Roman numeral for four (IV). This theory seems viable as the couple married on April 4th, both of their birthdays are on the 4th and Beyonce's fourth studio album is called 4.

brooklyn beckham
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham's first son Brooklyn was born in 1999 at the Portland Hospital in London. The couple revealed Brooklyn was where their first son was conceived, so it seems fitting that this was the name choice. Victoria said at the time "I like Brooklyn as a name- it's quite different- but you couldn’t do it all the time. It wouldn't work if you were somewhere like Moscow."

There are many more celebrity parents that have followed suit, using locations as names for their children including Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin who named their daughter Ireland Baldwin.  Shakira and Gerard Pique have a 6-year-old named Milan, and Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky named their first child India. Alicia Keys and Swiss Beatz have done the same, choosing the name Egypt for their son after the successful singer had a lone, life changing trip there. “When we found out I was pregnant, my husband said, ‘Egypt was such an important time for you. That really changed your life. Wouldn’t that be amazing as a name?’ Once he said that, I was like, ‘Yes.'” Six-year-old Tennessee, who is the son of Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth was also named after a location.

gerri halliwell
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

Bluebell Madonna

Speaking to HELLO! in 2006, the former Spice Girls member Geri Horner explained her daughter's unique name. "What really clinched it for me was my mother telling me that the bluebell is increasingly rare – so it's a precious flower, which seems just right for my daughter," she said.

Harper Beckham
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

Harper Seven Beckham

In July 2011, the former Spice Girls star gave birth to her first daughter, Harper Seven. A week after the initial birth announcement, David Beckham posted a series of videos to his official Facebook page to explain the couple's name choice: "One reason is Harper's an old English name which we loved and one of the other reasons was Victoria's favourite book is To Kill A Mockingbird and the author was Harper Lee. It's a very strong, passionate book. That's where Harper came from."

jamie oliver
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

Petal Blossom Rainbow, Daisy Boo, River Rocket, Poppy Honey and Buddy Bear Oliver

Jamie and Jools Oliver have five children, all with extremely unique names, although the couple have never clarified where the unique monikers come from, Jools told Gurgle magazine that: "They all have more than one name because I couldn't decide. I'm not sure where Petal Rainbow came from- apparently, it’s a My Little Pony! I wanted to call her Rainbow, but Jamie told me to calm down… I hate people's opinions on names. Whatever you call your baby is your decision.”

mylene klass
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

Hero Harper Quinn

Myleene Klass recently announced that she's expecting a baby with boyfriend Simon Motson. This will be the third child for the singer, who has 8-year-old Hero and 11-year-old Ava Bailey from her previous marriage. The television presenter announced that she had officially registered the birth of her second baby on Twitter back in 2011, three weeks after the birth but had to defend the name choice. The name of her daughter, Hero, was inspired by a character in Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing and Hero is also present in Greek Mythology.

natalieportman
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

Aleph Portman-Millepied

Natalie Portman married French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Milliepied in 2012, with the couple welcoming their first child in 2011, Aleph. Aleph is the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet, and the actress explained to Ellen DeGeneres in 2016 that the name actually has an even deeper meaning: "It's not really a name in Hebrew usually, but it has a lot of mystical, symbolic meanings of humility, strength."

 

nicolas cage
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

Kal-El Coppola Cage.

The Hollywood star, Nicolas Cage, chose Superman’s Kryptonian name, Kal-El Coppola Cage for his son - this is the craziest name of all!

north west
Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

North West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first baby in 2013, but when the name was revealed, most of the world were surprised with the moniker. Speaking to ABC'S The View, Kris Jenner revealed the reasoning behind the unusual choice: "The way she explained it to me was North means 'highest power' and she says that North is [Kim and Kanye's] highest point together. And I thought that was really sweet." It seems that The Kardashians have a habit of picking unique and quirky names for their children, with Saint, Stormi, Chicago, Dream and True amongst their choices.

princess
Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre

Although Princess is a common nickname for a new born baby, it is unusual for it to be used as an actual name. The couple also decided to merge the first names of their mothers' - Thea and Amy to create their daughter's second name Tiaamii. Speaking on Loose Women in 2017, mother-of-five Katie Price explained: "I have Princess, Bunny, Harvey who is named after my granddad, Junior because he's a mini Pete. But I like the name Royalty, and I don't care what people think."

shiloh
Photo: © Getty Images
13/14

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

In 2006, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt welcomed Shiloh into their family, the name is a biblical place and means peace, with many Christians claiming it has a reference to Jesus.

zuma
Photo: © Getty Images
14/14

Zuma Stefani

Gwen Stefani has three children with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Zuma, who was born in 2008, is speculated to have been given his name because of a beach in California that his mother is a huge fan of.

