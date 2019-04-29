﻿
When pregnant stars show off their beautiful baby bumps in bikinis

As the weather turns warmer, more and more celebrities are enjoying sun-soaked holidays abroad. Some of our favourite pregnant stars have been proudly showing off their baby bumps – and they look blooming gorgeous! From Loose Women's Stacey Solomon, who is expecting her third child and her first with boyfriend Joe Swash, to Strictly's Gemma Atkinson, who is about to become a first-time mum with partner Gorka Marquez, let's take a look at the most beautiful bump photos from past and present…

Stacey Solomon

The Loose Women panellist surprised fans in February when she announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joe. Stacey, 29, has just returned from a sun-drenched holiday with her family and posted a very sweet photo with her eldest son Zachary, 11.

Alongside her bikini snap, she wrote: "Spending some time with mummy all to himself before he has to share me three ways. He's been sharing me with his little brother for nearly 7 years and he's been incredible. So we are getting some memories in during the calm before the storm, love u Zachy. P.S He's laughing because he thinks my boobs are way too big and embarrassing for me to be cuddling him."

Gemma Atkinson

The former Strictly Come Dancing star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Gorka Marquez. Gemma, 34, joked about her changing body shape as she posted a throwback photo of herself standing next to a palm tree and wrote: "When you look like a palm tree with mahooosive coconuts."

Alex Jones

The One Show presenter, who has a two-year-old son Teddy with her husband Charlie Thomson, quipped that she was "about to pop" as she posed in a bikini. Showing off her burgeoning bump in a patterned bikini, she wrote: "Penultimate day at work today…" Alex, 42, went on maternity leave at the end of April and revealed she would be back at the BBC in the autumn.

Keep clicking to see more photos of pregnant stars!

Abbey Clancy

The stunning model chose to announce her fourth pregnancy with footballer husband Peter Crouch in January by posting a gorgeous black-and-white bikini snap. "When a hatrick just won't do!!! #babynumber4," she wrote.

Brittny Ward

Jenson Button and his fiancée Brittny are set to become parents later this summer. In April, the model revealed her six month bump, writing: "We can’t wait to meet you little dude #6monthspregnant #23weekspregnant."

Jessica Simpson

The day before announcing the arrival of her daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in March, Jessica uploaded a photo of her blossoming bump. "Jess-tation," she quipped on Instagram.

Eva Longoria

When the actress was heavily pregnant with her first child, Eva shared a hilarious photo of her little friend rubbing her baby bump with sun cream. "My little cabana boy! Thank you Diego!" she wrote.

Candice Swanepoel

Just days before welcoming her second child in June 2018, the Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her stunning figure as she lapped up the waves on the beach. "Ripe," she captioned the snap.

Cat Deeley

The TV presenter rarely shares photos of her family life, but last summer Cat posed for a beautiful picture on the beach. Kicking back in the sand, the glowing star showed off her bare bump in a tiny, strapless yellow bikini. "Sunday funday," Cat wrote.

Myleene Klass

Not strictly a bikini snap, Myleene announced her third pregnancy by posing side-on in her underwear. The singer surprised fans and her celebrity friends, who quickly shared their well wishes. Myleene, who is expecting her baby with partner Simon Motson, told HELLO! magazine: "Since the day we met, Sim has been incredible. Not in a million years could I have ever imagined this would happen. I never imagined there was a person out there like him."

Vogue Williams

While pregnant with her first child with husband Spencer Matthews, Vogue shared some gorgeous snaps of herself sunning her bump. During the British heatwave last summer, Vogue captioned one bikini snap: Do you know what I miss? The cool breeze in Spain! Who else is melting in this heat. I think I'll have to live in a bikini until this baby decides to come and say hi!"

