8 of the most lavish celebrity baby showers

kim kardashian west baby shower
1/8

When celebrities have something to celebrate they don't tend to hold back and when it comes to baby showers, no expense will be spared. Baby showers tend to be more popular in America, but in recent years we've seen a rise in their popularity here in the UK. 
 
We all know the Kardashians are famous for throwing elaborate baby showers - and Kim's recent bash for baby number four has to be seen to be believed - but it's not just the Kardashians! Stacey Solomon recently partied with her famous pals for a cute baby shower and Blake Lively's famous autumn themed event was adorable, here are the best celebrity baby showers to date…

 

Kim Kardashian-West

Kim Kardashian has had plenty of experience with baby showers but her most recent, to celebrate baby number four who will be born via surrogate, had an unusual theme: CBD oil (a cannabis derivative) and meditation.

"I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I'm freaking the f*** out having a fourth kid," Kim told guests at the party. "So, because I'm freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD."

Celebrity guests included Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton and the Kardashian clan. They lay on mats, practised yoga, had a sound bath and used infused oils and scrubs. Super zen.

 

stacey solomon baby shower
2/8

Stacey Solomon

Organised by her friend, TOWIE star, Lydia Bright, Stacey Solomon celebrated her third pregnancy surrounded by her celebrity pals, lots of cakes, snacks and prosecco. The Loose Women presenter is expecting her third child with boyfriend, Joe Swash.

blake lively baby shower
3/8

Blake Lively

Blake Lively decided to share the photos of her perfect "fall-themed" baby shower on her now-defunct lifestyle site, Preserve (you can see the photos here). A beautiful banquet set outside, guests wore big coats and capes and dined on cakes and pumpkin pies. For her second baby, Blake went much more low-key with a private baby shower outside New York. It's believed her BFF Taylor Swift attended.

 

meghan markle baby shower
4/8

Duchess of Sussex

Meghan surprised fans by jetting off to New York for an intimate baby shower. Although little detail was revealed of the actual event, she was joined by the likes of Amal Clooney and Serena Williams

kylie jenner baby shower
5/8

Kylie Jenner

There was never going to be anything low-key about Kylie Jenner's baby shower so of course her former best friend, Jordyn Woods,arranged possibly the most lavish pyjamas party of all time. Think a lot of pink, no end of roses and chocolate fountains galore.

rochelle humes baby shower
6/8

Rochelle Humes

For her second pregnancy, Rochelle Humes chose London's Bulgari Hotel to host her ‘Ready to Pop’ themed party. She didn't know the sex of the baby at the time (it was a second girl for the couple) so the colour scheme was kept to neutral white and gold. The celebrations featured a champagne afternoon tea, teddy bear cupcakes, miniature boxes of popcorn and a private screening of the film Bad Moms.

rosie huntington whiteley baby shower
7/8

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Predictably classy, Rosie hosted an al-fresco lunch in LA. The table was decorated with beautiful, simple blooms and the model stunned in a white Self Portrait dress.

sam faiers baby shower
8/8

Sam Faiers

When Sam was expecting her second child, she went all out on the celebration front. She hosted a 'vintage' afternoon tea at Hertfordshire's Down Hall Hotel & Spa. Of course she was joined by her sister, Billie, and their mum.

