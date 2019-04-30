8 of the most lavish celebrity baby showers

When celebrities have something to celebrate they don't tend to hold back and when it comes to baby showers, no expense will be spared. Baby showers tend to be more popular in America, but in recent years we've seen a rise in their popularity here in the UK.
We all know the Kardashians are famous for throwing elaborate baby showers - and Kim's recent bash for baby number four has to be seen to be believed - but it's not just the Kardashians! Stacey Solomon recently partied with her famous pals for a cute baby shower and Blake Lively's famous autumn themed event was adorable, here are the best celebrity baby showers to date…
Kim Kardashian-West
Kim Kardashian has had plenty of experience with baby showers but her most recent, to celebrate baby number four who will be born via surrogate, had an unusual theme: CBD oil (a cannabis derivative) and meditation.
"I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I'm freaking the f*** out having a fourth kid," Kim told guests at the party. "So, because I'm freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD."
Celebrity guests included Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton and the Kardashian clan. They lay on mats, practised yoga, had a sound bath and used infused oils and scrubs. Super zen.
