Strictly babies: see which professional dancers are proud parents

Strictly Come Dancing has been entertaining the public for 14 years and it hasn't just only united couples such as Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell or Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev, but it has also created families - with babies included! As we eagerly await for Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's first child, HELLO! decided to take a look at other Strictly professionals who have heard the pitter-patter of tiny feet. From Anton Du Beke (above) to past dancers like Brendan Cole.
Anton du Beke (above)
It was at the age of 51 that Anton du Beke became a father, welcoming twins in 2017 with his then-girlfriend, Hannah Summers, who he later married in secret shortly after the birth. The couple had tried for a baby for a while before resorting to IVF treatment. And after three months, they conceived twins and named them George and Henrietta.
In May 2019, Anton joined This Morning for a new presenting role in a four-part cooking segment called Anton du Bake's Baking Fails. In the first episode, Anton created a tasty looking Victoria sponge cake at his family home, and viewers were not only delighted to watch his baking efforts, but they also got to see his two-year-old twins for the first time.
