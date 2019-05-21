﻿
7 Photos | Beauty

Love Island babies! All the loved-up couples that have welcomed children

So. Cute.

...
Love Island babies! All the loved-up couples that have welcomed children
You're reading

Love Island babies! All the loved-up couples that have welcomed children

1/7
Next

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston release must-see official wedding photos
1-cara-nathan-love-island-babies
Photo: © Getty Images
1/7

It's not long until the long, hot summer begins again on ITV – that's right, Love Island is back! And while the next batch of hopefuls are preparing to enter the Majorcan villa, we’re looking back at the loved-up couples who are just as committed as ever – with many welcoming children together after leaving the show. Cute! Scroll down to take a look at your favourite Love Island stars and their little ones.

Cara De La Hoyd and Nathan Massey

Cara and Nathan met on (and won!) the second series of the reality show, and though they announced their split and subsequently reunited before the birth of their son, Freddie, they're now happier than ever – and soon to be married! The couple are the first, and only, Love Island winners to welcome a child together.

2-cally-luis
2/7

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison

Cally and Luis were stars of the first-ever series of the show, rekindling their romance after having been together outside of the villa. They became the first Love Island couple to have a baby in 2017, when they welcomed a little girl named Vienna. The couple announced their split in 2018.

3-jess-dom
3/7

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever

Happy couple Jess and Dom got married in a gorgeous Greek wedding in October 2018, and announced they were expecting a baby in May 2019! The couple met on the 2017 series. Jess sweetly shared a picture of her scan on Instagram, writing: "The best is yet to come."

4-emma-woodhams
4/7

Emma Jane Woodhams

Emma was in a six-month relationship with her Love Island boyfriend Terry Walsh - they parted ways in February 2017. Later that year, she announced her pregnancy with new boyfriend Jordan Bye – they welcomed a baby boy, Alfie, in 2018. The couple have since split.

5-tyla
5/7

Tyla Carr

Remember Tyla? She didn't find love on the 2017 series of the show, but later did with her partner Ross. The couple had a baby boy, Archie, in January 2019. She shared an adorable post-birth shot on Instagram, writing: "The moment my whole word was turned upside down. I've never been so lost for words. Just cried and cried and cried. Happiest time of my life."

7-jessica-hayes-pregnant
6/7

Jessica Hayes

First-ever Love Island winner Jessica Hayes may have long split with short-lived boyfriend Max Morley, but she's now engaged to partner Dan Lawry – the couple are expecting a baby boy in July 2019. She posted on Instagram: "It definitely was a surprise and wow what a blessing this is, I cannot wait to meet this special little human, you are going to be so loved! Feeling so grateful and excited to start this new journey and fall in love."

6-hannah-elizabeth
7/7

Hannah Elizabeth

Original Love Island star Hannah Elizabeth recently announced her pregnancy, sharing a gorgeous bump shot on Instagram. "Baby Momma... Thank you @taliawhitephotography @with_love_lilly for helping me announce special news." The star was once engaged to her series one co-star Jon Clark, but the couple later split and Hannah is now engaged to fiancé George Andreetti.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...