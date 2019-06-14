﻿
10 Photos | Beauty

The sweetest celebrity dad moments to celebrate Father's Day

Prepare for your heart to swell a little...

...
tom fletcher kids sons
Prepare to see lots of cute celebrity tributes on Father's Day - we already know there will be plenty of sweet pictures from some of our favourite A-listers and their bundles of joy. An excuse to enjoy some proper family time, it's the perfect day to spread the love. Here we count some of the sweetest celebrity dad moments to date from Prince Harry staring lovingly at baby Archie, to David Beckham and Harper sharing a cute cuddle and Kanye West posing with his brood for a selfie…

 

Tom Fletcher

McBusted star Tom Fletcher has had many a sweet moment with his sons - remember when he uploaded that dandelion video with his first born, Buzz? He and his wife Giovanna Fletcher have three sons, Buzz, Buddy and Max, and they're all so cute!

He previously opened up to HELLO! after he was crowned Marvel's Celebrity Dad of the Year and said: "Parenthood is incredible. It completely changes your life in the most amazing way. All of the clichés you hear when you're about to become a parent are true."

david and harper beckham
David Beckham

Harper Beckham is one lucky girl. The seven-year-old has one of the most dedicated fathers in the world who regularly spoils her and looks after her – as well as three older brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz to protect her.
Retired football player legend David has brought Harper up to ride bikes and play football, much to his wife Victoria's dismay, she once joked.

"Harper loves football," said the former Spice Girl. "It's like a dagger going into my heart! She's got little shoes and a little football shirt and she runs around in the garden with her brothers. So as much as she is girly, she's a tomboy as well."

What's clear is that Harper has her dad wrapped around her little finger. The pair are often pictured going on fun trips together.

blue ivy beyonce jay z
Jay Z

Naturally, Jay Z and Beyoncé were reluctant to expose their first child Blue Ivy to a life in the spotlight, but as their daughter has grown older, the couple are giving fans more of a glimpse into their family life.

The seven-year-old has featured on Beyoncé's social media accounts, as have her twin brothers, Rumi and Sir. Blue Ivy has also made appearances on stage with her musical parents.

"For me, my idea of heaven is in your daughter's laughter," doting dad Jay Z has said in the past. 

prince harry meghan markle archie
Prince Harry

2019 was a huge year for Prince Harry as he welcomed his first child with his wife, Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on 6 May and the couple have, so far, kept him out of the public eye. This is with the exception of the adorable press call they did to introduce him to the world at just a few days old. Prince Harry looked every inch the doting father.

cri
Cristiano Ronaldo

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is a proud dad of four. He has full-custody over his first born, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and has never revealed the identity of his mother. In June 2017, he welcomed twins via surrogacy, Eva and Mateo, and later that year in November, his girlfriend, Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez, gave birth to the couple's little girl, Alana.

Despite keeping the identity of some of his children's mothers secret, he isn't one to keep them of the spotlight. As the years have gone by, the footballer has shared countless sweet moments with his children on Instagram and at public events.

peter andre children kids
Peter Andre

Peter Andre is already an experienced member of the daddy club, having two children, Princess and Junior, from his previous marriage. So when he welcomed baby daughter Amelia with his fiancée Emily MacDonagh in 2014, the Mysterious Girl singer was more than a pro.

Writing a letter that was previously published in HELLO!, Peter admitted: "The more children I have, the easier I find parenthood. My children are very close, especially Bista [Princess] and Junior. They entertain each other and love to help look after Amelia."

He continued: "The children were involved in Amelia's birth from the start. They would come to scans, help rub oil on Emily's belly, talk to the baby and help us pick out her name."
Peter, 46, and Emily, 29, tend to keep their daughter out of the spotlight, but on occasion the singer delights fans with photos of his little girl. "The truth is that what makes a great parent is simple: you put your children first," he added. The couple also welcomed son, Theodore, in 2016.

prince william and prince louis
Prince William

Prince William has been photographed many times doting on his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but one particularly sweet moment happened in June 2019 at the Trooping the Colour ceremony when little Louis melted the nation's heart when he reached out for a cuddle with his dad. Adorable, right?

kanye west children
Kanye West

Kanye West is now a father of four with his youngest son, Psalm West, being born in 2019 via surrogate. He also has North, Saint and Chicago with his wift, Kim, and clearly loves his role.

Talking of his priorities as a parent, the rapper has previously said: “One of the things was just to be protective, that I would do anything to protect my child or my child’s mother. As simple as that.”

robbie williams children
Robbie Williams

Between leaving and rejoining Take That and then leaving again, Robbie Williams has led somewhat of a wild and colourful life. The singer has faced many battles in the past, including depression and alcohol and substance abuse, but ever since he became a father, his world has changed for the better.

Robbie and his wife Ayda Field welcomed their first daughter, Teddy, in 2012, followed by a son, Charlton Valentine, in 2014 and Colette “Coco” Josephine Williams in 2018 via surrogacy.
Talking to the Daily Mail about how his past and present lives compare, Robbie said: "A child turns up and you go 'Right, I'm a grown-up now' but what you don't realise is how much love you get back. You are looking at the universe and the universe looks back at you, and it's going 'I love you'."

simon cowell son eric
Simon Cowell

Despite admitting that he never expected to be a father, Simon Cowell welcomed his first-born son Eric with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman in 2014.

"I love [being a dad]," Simon has previously told HELLO!. "Eric makes me laugh. He and I communicate very well because we basically like the same things – Scooby Doo, Disney movies, laughing at the dogs."

Of his and Lauren's future baby plans, Simon added: "I think if you have one child, it would be lovely to have a girl."

