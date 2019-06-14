The sweetest celebrity dad moments to celebrate Father's Day

Peter Andre
Peter Andre is already an experienced member of the daddy club, having two children, Princess and Junior, from his previous marriage. So when he welcomed baby daughter Amelia with his fiancée Emily MacDonagh in 2014, the Mysterious Girl singer was more than a pro.
Writing a letter that was previously published in HELLO!, Peter admitted: "The more children I have, the easier I find parenthood. My children are very close, especially Bista [Princess] and Junior. They entertain each other and love to help look after Amelia."
He continued: "The children were involved in Amelia's birth from the start. They would come to scans, help rub oil on Emily's belly, talk to the baby and help us pick out her name."
Peter, 46, and Emily, 29, tend to keep their daughter out of the spotlight, but on occasion the singer delights fans with photos of his little girl. "The truth is that what makes a great parent is simple: you put your children first," he added. The couple also welcomed son, Theodore, in 2016.