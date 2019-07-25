﻿
See how much Rachel Riley's baby bump has grown since May

The Countdown star is due in December

Liz Hurley's son Damian just paid tribute to his mum's iconic Versace dress 
rachel-riley-pregnancy-announcement
Photo: © Instagram
It's an exciting year for Rachel Riley and her husband Pasha Kovalev! Not only did the couple tie the knot in secret in Las Vegas in June, but Rachel is also due to give birth to their first child in December. The TV star surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy by posing in front of the famous Countdown board, with the letters spelling out "R TINY MATE" – an anagram of the word 'maternity'. Rachel shared on Instagram: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

Ever since, the usually private star has been keeping fans updated with her pregnancy, posting some gorgeous shots of her growing baby bump.

Let's take a look at Rachel's pregnancy evolution…

rachel-riley-at-socceraid
Photo: © Rex
A couple of weeks after Rachel revealed her baby news, the football-mad star attended Soccer Aid, where she showed the first hint of her growing bump. She paired her black jeans with a pretty red and green patterned blouse.

rachel-riley-leaving-countdown
Photo: © PA
A few days later, the mum-to-be was spotted leaving the Countdown studios in Media City, Manchester. Pictured side on, Rachel's bump was clear to see.

rachel-riley-on-gogglebox
Photo: © WENN
Rachel and Pasha took part in Celebrity Gogglebox at the start of the summer and were pictured relaxing at their home.

pasha-kovalev-and-rachel-riley-are-married
Photo: © Instagram
In late June, the parents-to-be shocked the world when they eloped to Las Vegas. Rachel shared a photo after the ceremony and told fans: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev. We both said yes!" A source told The Sun: "They wanted to ensure it was just the two of them and everything was kept as quiet as possible. They did it in complete secrecy – even most of their friends and family had no idea they were going there to get married."

Rachel, who was previously married to her university sweetheart Jamie Gilbert, looked gorgeous in a red and white mini dress.

rachel-riley-at-heathrow-airport
The newlyweds were spotted touching down at Heathrow Airport, London after their wedding. Pasha and Rachel, who wore a red striped billowing maxi, appeared to be in great spirits.

rachel-riley-in-barcelona
Photo: © Instagram
The couple jetted to Barcelona for their minimoon, spending a few days in the Spanish city. Rachel thanked fans for their well wishes, while also joking that her pregnancy glow was down to her summer makeup. "Quick thank you post! Family have said I'm glowing, they think it's the pregnancy, I think it's the summer sun skin stuff @ctilburymakeup sent me - thanks girls, loving it!" Rachel wrote.

rachel-riley-and-pasha-kovalev-in-barcelona
Photo: © Instagram
As she entered her second trimester, Rachel showed off her growing bump in a gorgeous, fitted white summer dress. Teasing fans about her baby's gender, she wrote on Instagram: "Half-way bump and all brewing nicely! Mother's intuition says it's definitely a girl. Or a boy. Or a cockapoo... "

rachel-riley-in-bikini
Photo: © Instagram
Their minimoon in Spain was the perfect opportunity for Rachel to relax in the sun – and show off her new figure in a bikini. The mother-to-be wowed fans with a bikini snapshot and another of herself wearing a poncho. Rachel revealed that Pasha had been digging holes in the sand to accommodate her growing bump – aww!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

