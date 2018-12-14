﻿
See how much Kate Middleton's son Prince Louis has grown month by month

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Louis is growing up fast! His Royal Cuteness was born in April 2018 and ever since Prince William and Kate introduced him to the world outside the Lindo Wing, fans have loved seeing photos of Louis. With every public outing, the cherubic young royal is showing more and more of his personality. From bouncing up and down in Kate's arms to making a grab for Prince Charles' nose, Louis' playful personality and adorable features are starting to shine through – and it's clear that the Duke and Duchess are besotted with their little boy. Let's take a look at Louis' cutest snaps over the months…

April 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child on Monday 23 April 2018, announcing in a statement: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11 01hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

A few hours later, William and Kate presented their newborn to the world, briefly posing for photos on the steps of the Lindo Wing before going back inside the hospital. According to a lip reader, William asked his wife: "Are you ok with him?" to which Kate replied with a smile, "Yes." The doting mother-of-three later said: "It's a bit windy. He might get cold. Let's go now." "Sure," William replied.

Photo: © Rex
April 2018

This adorable photo of Prince Louis was taken on 26 April 2018, just three days after his birth, by mum Kate. Louis was pictured at home at Kensington Palace. A statement from the palace read: "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday."

Photo: © Rex
April 2018

The second portrait showed the newborn and Princess Charlotte, who turned three when this photo was taken. Charlotte sweetly kisses her baby brother on the head, wearing the same blue cardigan that Prince George wore in 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images
July 2018

Prince Louis made his second official public outing in July, at his christening. The baby boy was as good as gold and fast asleep as he arrived for the 40-minute ceremony at St James's Palace – the same place where his big brother Prince George was christened.

July 2018

In July, fans were treated to some gorgeous portraits of the Cambridges at Prince Louis' christening. It was the first time the family were pictured all together in an official capacity. While Louis slept in his mother's arms, Charlotte doted on her little brother and sweetly held his hand. 

Photo: © PA
July 2018

The official christening pictures were taken by Matt Holyoak, although William and Kate had also asked Matt Porteous, the photographer behind Prince George's third birthday snaps, to take some informal shots for their personal family album. Louis was pictured laughing and flashing a very gummy smile at the camera, while Kate looked beyond happy.

Photo: © PA
September 2018

The Sunday Times magazine released a set of family portraits for Prince Charles' 70th birthday. Louis was four months old at the time of the photoshoot in September, and looked identical to his mum Kate when she was a baby. The Prince has the same deep brown eyes, cute button nose (a Middleton trademark) and strong inquisitive brow as his mother when she was a similar age. The pair also share the same pouty bottom lip, and a dusting of dark brown hair.

December 2018

For their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card for 2018, Prince Louis stole the show. The seven month old royal baby was in his mum's arms and dressed in a cute pair of jean shorts, a pair of navy tights, a baby blue jumper and a little white collar. Utterly adorable. The photo was taken by Matt Porteous, and he magically got baby Louis smiling perfectly for the camera. 

Photo: © PA
April 2019

In keeping with family tradition, the royals celebrated Prince Louis' first birthday by sharing new photos of the little boy. Kate took the photos herself in the garden of the Cambridges' country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. In two of the photos, Louis' rosy cheeks match his red jumper, which is covered in bits of moss as he enjoys playing in the greenery.

Photo: © PA
April 2019

The third picture sees Louis looking precious in a blue jumper with a dog motif.

Photo: © PA
May 2019

Shortly after Louis' first birthday, the Cambridges enjoyed a family outing at the Chelsea Flower Show. Kate, who helped design the Back to Nature garden, doted on her youngest child.

Photo: © PA
May 2019

The little royal took his first public steps at the Chelsea Flower Show, sweetly dressed in a pair of pink dungarees.

Photo: © PA
May 2019

Louis perched on a swing rope – one of the many child-friendly activities in the garden – while his dad William pulled funny faces.

Photo: © Getty Images
June 2019

Louis made his first appearance at Trooping the Colour in June. Enthusiastically waving to the RAF planes flying above, the youngster's sunny personality started to show.

Photo: © Getty Images
June 2019

The mini royal also joined his older sister Princess Charlotte waving to crowds below.

Photo: © Getty Images
July 2019

Fans were treated to another adorable appearance by the Cambridge family in summer 2019. The royals, who were joined by the Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie, were showing their support for Princes William and Harry at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day.

While the brothers took part in the charity match, Kate, Meghan and their children cheered from the side. Louis adorably kept the family entertained, by borrowing Kate's sunglasses and sticking his tongue out.

Photo: © Twitter
July 2019

A new, unseen photo of William and his three children emerged after the event. The picture shows the future King carrying toddler Louis in his arms. While George smiles at the camera, Charlotte looked enthralled by the Irish Guard's Wolfhound mascot Domhnall.

