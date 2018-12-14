See how much Kate Middleton's son Prince Louis has grown month by month

Prince Louis is growing up fast! His Royal Cuteness was born in April 2018 and ever since Prince William and Kate introduced him to the world outside the Lindo Wing, fans have loved seeing photos of Louis. With every public outing, the cherubic young royal is showing more and more of his personality. From bouncing up and down in Kate's arms to making a grab for Prince Charles' nose, Louis' playful personality and adorable features are starting to shine through – and it's clear that the Duke and Duchess are besotted with their little boy. Let's take a look at Louis' cutest snaps over the months…
April 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child on Monday 23 April 2018, announcing in a statement: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11 01hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."
A few hours later, William and Kate presented their newborn to the world, briefly posing for photos on the steps of the Lindo Wing before going back inside the hospital. According to a lip reader, William asked his wife: "Are you ok with him?" to which Kate replied with a smile, "Yes." The doting mother-of-three later said: "It's a bit windy. He might get cold. Let's go now." "Sure," William replied.
MORE: Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes share photos of their mini-me daughters